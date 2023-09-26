Manipur reimposes ban on mobile internet services for 5 days after fresh protests

Students shout slogans during a protest against the killing of two missing students by unknown miscreants and the restoration of peace in India's northeastern state of Manipur in Imphal. Photo: AFP

Mobile internet serives suspended for five days in Manipur following a fresh protests in the state that flared up after two students were bruttaly murdered by suspected armed men. Scores of students on Tuesday took to streets and marched towards chief minister N Biren Singh's residence demanding justice for the victims. The unrest took place after pictures of two students' bodies went viral on social media.

All the schools in the state will also be remained closed tomorrow (27 September) in the wake of the protests.

The administrative officials said the internet services have been suspended in view of the prevailing law and order situation and in an attempt to curb the spread of disinformation, false rumours and other violent activities.

"The state government decides to suspend/curb the mobile internet data services, internet/data services through VPN in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur for five days with immediate effect till 7:45pm of 10 October," the circular said.

Internet services were recently restored in the state after almost a five month ban following the ethnic violence in May.

In one of the pictures, two students – a boy and a girl, both 17, – were seen sitting in a purportedly makeshift jungle camp of an armed group. Moreover, two men could also be seen in the picture standing behind them holding guns. They went missing during the peak of the ethnic violence in July.

In the next picture, bodies of both the student are seen crumpled on the ground.

According to the chief minister's office, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken charge of the case, and the state governement has assured 'swift and decisive' against the perpetrators.