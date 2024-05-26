Fire kills six newborns at baby hospital in India's capital

South Asia

Reuters
26 May, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 05:32 pm

Related News

Fire kills six newborns at baby hospital in India's capital

Six more children were rescued and taken to a different hospital

Reuters
26 May, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 05:32 pm
People stand in front of a baby care hospital where several newborns died in a fire, in New Delhi, India, May 26, 2024. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People stand in front of a baby care hospital where several newborns died in a fire, in New Delhi, India, May 26, 2024. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Six newborns have died in a fire at a baby care hospital in India's capital New Delhi, local authorities said on Sunday.

Television footage showed firefighters attempting to douse the fire which broke out late Saturday night and engulfed the hospital in the eastern part of the city.

The fire department told news agency ANI, in which Reuters owns a minority stake, that six more children were rescued and taken to a different hospital, with one on a ventilator. The fire has since been brought under control.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The owner of the baby hospital has fled, Delhi police said.

"The causes of the incident are being investigated and whoever is responsible for this negligence will not be spared," Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a post on social media platform X.

The fire occurred a day after 27 people were killed in a fire at an entertainment centre in the western state of Gujarat. Local media have reported that two people have been detained in connection with that incident.

Top News / World+Biz

India / Delhi / fire / newborn

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Breaking away from the traditional ways of wearing a shari, Afsana wore a thermal (heated T-shirt) as a blouse and used snowboarding pants instead of a petticoat. Photo: Courtesy

Afsana's skydiving, snowboarding adventures – all wearing a shari

6h | Panorama
The sharply styled fairing panels, striking tail and bright yellow colour make the XMR a head-turner. PHOTO: Yeafsun Mizan Chowdhury

Hero Karizma XMR 210: Blurring the line between sportbike and commuter

7h | Wheels
US and Europe have seen massive protests as Israel kept levelling Gaza to the ground, killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians. Photo: Reuters

Recognition of the State of Palestine: Is people power finally nudging Europe in the right direction?

2d | Panorama
The ancestral home of the Bose family stands as another testament to Meherpur&#039;s storied past. It is adorned with engraved letters and weather-worn facades and serves as a living monument to India&#039;s freedom struggle. Photo: Anushka Banerjee

The colourful history of Meherpur’s last old mansions

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How strong will Cyclone Remal be in which part of the country?

How strong will Cyclone Remal be in which part of the country?

1h | Videos
Remal: Coastal communities in Satkhira brace for impact

Remal: Coastal communities in Satkhira brace for impact

2h | Videos
Cyclone Remal: Mongla, Payra to hoist great danger signal 10, Chattogram 9

Cyclone Remal: Mongla, Payra to hoist great danger signal 10, Chattogram 9

3h | Videos
Weather in Barishal changing rapidly as Cyclone Remal nears

Weather in Barishal changing rapidly as Cyclone Remal nears

4h | Videos