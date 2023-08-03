Saudi Arabia extends 1 mln bpd oil cut, may deepen it in future

World+Biz

Reuters
03 August, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 10:12 pm

Related News

Saudi Arabia extends 1 mln bpd oil cut, may deepen it in future

Reuters
03 August, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 10:12 pm
General view of Saudi Aramco&#039;s Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo
General view of Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

Saudi Arabia will extend a voluntary oil output cut of one million barrels per day for another month to include September, it said on Thursday, adding it could be extended beyond that or deepened.

The kingdom's production for September will be around 9 million barrels per day (bpd), the state news agency SPA cited an official source at the energy ministry as saying.

"This additional voluntary cut comes to reinforce the precautionary efforts made by OPEC+ countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil markets," the source said.

The cut may be "extended, or extended and deepened", he added, flagging the possibility of further market tightening.

Russia will also cut oil exports by 300,000 bpd in September, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said shortly after the Saudi announcement.

OPEC+ agreed on a broad deal to limit supply into 2024 at its last policy meeting in June, and Saudi Arabia pledged a voluntary production cut for July that it has since extended to include August.

A panel from OPEC+, which includes members the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, is meeting on Friday.

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee is unlikely to tweak oil policy at its Friday meet, sources have said.

OPEC+, which pumps around 40% of the world's crude, has been limiting supply since late 2022 to support the market.

Oil rose on Thursday, rebounding from an earlier decline after the Saudi announcement, with Brent crude futures up 42 cents to $83.62 a barrel by 1328 GMT.

The Saudi voluntary cut announcement for July had come as a surprise at the June OPEC+ meeting in Vienna, where Riyadh shared little or no detail on the measure with other delegations prior to the announcement, OPEC+ sources have said.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in July that OPEC+ would "continue the effort at surprising markets" and do "whatever is necessary" to balance them.

Saudi oil production / Production cut

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

16h | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

17h | Panorama
A firefighting helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns in Mandra, Greece, July 18, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Here's what July, hottest month in history, looked like

1d | Environment
Illustration: Collected

With divorce on the rise, can couples therapy be a saviour?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

4h | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

6h | TBS Science
Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

5h | TBS Stories
Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low