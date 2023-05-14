Chittagonians in turmoil as gas supply disrupted, factories halt production

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 May, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 12:46 pm

Related News

Chittagonians in turmoil as gas supply disrupted, factories halt production

TBS Report
14 May, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 12:46 pm
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

The entire city of Chattogram is reeling from a gas crisis caused by the shutdown of two LNG terminals due to Cyclone Mocha, leading to food shortages, disrupted transportation, and halted production in industrial factories.

The gas crisis in Chattogram, which began Friday (12 May), has escalated to a critical level as the supply was completely stopped on Sunday morning, causing widespread food shortages and forcing people to turn to hotels for cooked meals, only to find that even the hotels are facing gas shortages and can only provide limited service using cylinders.

"People have been looking for food since Fajr. But cooking was not possible in the hotel as there was no gas in the gas line," said Delwar Hossain, manager of Khwaja Restaurant in the Kazir Deuri area of the city.

"Seeing the rush of people, we are now cooking with cylinders. But the amount we cook every day is not possible with cylinders," he added.

Some could not find food at hotels at all amid the gas outage and had to return home to rely on dried food. Some are standing in long queues for food in front of the few hotels that are still able to serve food.

The lack of gas has also disrupted the public transportation system, with people having to pay dramatically more to go the same distance.

"Normally, the maximum fare for going to Alankar from Rahattarpool is Tk20, but now the fare for going by rickshaw is Tk200," said Liton Chowdhury, an official of a private organisation.

Additionally, the number of transport is far less than needed, forcing many to resort to walking.

Moreover, The gas crisis has caused a major setback in the city's industrial production, with several factories halting their daily production capacity due to gas shortages.

"Like other industrial plants, our production has also stopped due to the shutdown of LNG supply due to the impact of Mocha," said the CEO of the KSRM Group, Mehrul Karim.

Similarly, BSRM Group's daily production capacity of 5,500 metric tons across two factories has been halted, reducing production to just 40% capacity due to the shortage.

"It may take approximately 6 or 7 days for the gas supply to return to normal," Rafiqul Islam, the managing director of Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited said while apologising to the customers stating that there is nothing they can do right now.

Top News

Chattogram / Gas outage / Production cut / Cyclone Mocha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Shred with style: Finding the best skateboards in Dhaka

3h | Brands
Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

23h | Features
Photo: Courtesy

3 heartwarming Mother's Day gifts to brighten her day

1d | Brands
A boy rides past a paramilitary check post, that was set afire by the supporters of Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan 9 May, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pakistan faces another lost decade as the army takes on Khan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Why can't the government dismiss Salahuddin?

Why can't the government dismiss Salahuddin?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Bangladesh is shaken by the 'Pathan' storm

Bangladesh is shaken by the 'Pathan' storm

3h | TBS Entertainment
Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman