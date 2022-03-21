Saudi Arabia not responsible for any oil shortage after Houthi attacks, SPA says

Middle East

Reuters
21 March, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 08:01 pm

Related News

Saudi Arabia not responsible for any oil shortage after Houthi attacks, SPA says

The Houthi movement fired missiles and drones at several facilities of Saudi state oil firm Aramco over the weekend, causing a temporary drop in output at a refinery and a fire at a petroleum products distribution terminal

Reuters
21 March, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 08:01 pm
The sun sets behind an oil pump outside Saint-Fiacre, near Paris, France September 17, 2019. Reuters/Christian Hartmann
The sun sets behind an oil pump outside Saint-Fiacre, near Paris, France September 17, 2019. Reuters/Christian Hartmann

Saudi Arabia said on Monday it would not bear responsibility for any global oil supply shortages after attacks on its oil facilities by the Iran-aligned Houthis, in a sign of growing Saudi frustration with Washington's handling of Yemen and Iran.

The Houthi movement fired missiles and drones at several facilities of Saudi state oil firm Aramco over the weekend, causing a temporary drop in output at a refinery and a fire at a petroleum products distribution terminal.

A Saudi foreign ministry official said in remarks on state news agency SPA that such attacks result in serious consequences for upstream and downstream sectors affecting "the kingdom's production capacity and its ability to fulfil its obligations."

The unidentified official urged the global community to "realise the gravity of Iran's continued behaviour in equipping" the Houthis, who are fighting a Saudi-led coalition that intervened in Yemen seven years ago. Iran denies arming the group.

The statement comes at a time of heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and its main security ally the United States that have seen the Gulf OPEC producer reject Western calls to hike oil output to tame prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Riyadh has struggled to extricate itself from the costly Yemen conflict, seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which has killed tens of thousands and caused a dire humanitarian crisis.

The Biden administration last year ended support for offensive coalition operations in Yemen, reviewed arms sales to Saudi Arabia, revoked a terror designation on the Houthis and pressed Riyadh to end a coalition blockade on Houthi-held areas.

Gulf states were also excluded from talks between global powers and Iran to revive a 2015 nuclear pact that Riyadh and its allies have criticised for not addressing Iran's missiles programme and regional proxies, including in Yemen.

The United Nations special envoy to Yemen said on Sunday he was discussing a possible truce between the warring parties for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan that starts in April.

The Houthis on Monday welcomed his call as a "positive step."

World+Biz

Saudi oil / Saudi oil attack / Saudi oil production / Houthi attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Your kitchen needs the Philips Airfryer

10h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Independence month offers you cannot miss

8h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Samsung’s The Freestyle – a portable projector with the features of a smart TV

10h | Brands
Wildfire burns the bushes, shrubs and copies of the Shal Gajari and young wild animals get killed. Rangtia forest has also lost density due to illegal logging. Photo: Mumit M

Int’l Day of Forests: Of promises and marginalised communities

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US holds Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya

US holds Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya

29m | Videos
Surprising foreign foods in your daily dish

Surprising foreign foods in your daily dish

1h | Videos
‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its first song 'Toofan'

‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its first song 'Toofan'

2h | Videos
Launch capsize in Narayanganj

Launch capsize in Narayanganj

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

5
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

6
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years