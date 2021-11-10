Saudi says climate fight shouldn't shun any particular energy source

Global Economy

Reuters
10 November, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 07:32 pm

Related News

Saudi says climate fight shouldn't shun any particular energy source

Reuters
10 November, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 07:32 pm
Smoke is seen following a fire at Aramco facility in the eastern city of Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 14, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer/
Smoke is seen following a fire at Aramco facility in the eastern city of Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 14, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer/

Saudi Arabia's top energy official said on Wednesday that efforts to combat climate change should not undermine global energy security or shun any particular energy source, and denied the kingdom was hampering international talks on the issue.

The comments from the top producer nation in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries come as the UK hosts of the UN climate summit underway in Scotland push to secure ambitious pledges from world leaders to slash greenhouse gas emissions, mainly from oil, coal and gas.

"It is imperative that we recognise the diversity of climate solutions, and the importance of emissions reduction as stipulated in the Paris Agreement, without any bias towards or against any particular source of energy," Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud said at the summit.

He added that negotiators should be "conscious of the special circumstances of the Less Developed Countries", some of which have been resisting calls for aggressive moves away from fossil fuels because of the economic costs.

"We should work together to help these countries mitigate the impact of climate change policies, without compromising their sustainable development," he said.

Several officials involved in the Glasgow talks told Reuters Saudi Arabia has been obstructing the progress of negotiations toward a strong deal, including by using procedural delay tactics.

"What you've been hearing is a false allegation, and a cheat and a lie," Prince Abdulaziz said.

When asked by Reuters whether he agrees fossil fuels are main driver of climate change Prince Abdulaziz said: "No, I think there will be a good way forward. We should use all resources as long as we congregate around mitigating." 

Top News / World+Biz / Middle East

Saudi Arabia / Saudi oil production / Oil / COP26 climate summit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

2d | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

2d | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

3d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills

6
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh

Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day