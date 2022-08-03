Russia’s foreign minister makes official visit to Myanmar

TBS Report
03 August, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2022, 12:59 pm

Russia’s foreign minister makes official visit to Myanmar

TBS Report
03 August, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2022, 12:59 pm
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint news conference with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria in Moscow, Russia July 4, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool/Files
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint news conference with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria in Moscow, Russia July 4, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool/Files

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Myanmar on Wednesday for an official visit, which Moscow said will include talks with the military government about security and economic matters, according to the Russian news agency TASS.

The military junta in Myanmar, which took control in February of last year after overthrowing Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian administration, has significant support from Russia, reports AP.

Shortly after arriving in the capital, Naypyidaw, Lavrov met with his colleague, Wunna Maung Lwin, and other top Myanmar officials, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted on Twitter.

Western nations have ostracised Myanmar's ruling generals and maintain economic and political sanctions against them because of their takeover and violent repression of opposition.

Lavrov's first visit to Myanmar comes ahead of his attendance at a meeting of foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, hosted by Cambodia this week.

Myanmar has been in a state of increasing turmoil since the army takeover last year, and its military frequently carries out attacks on armed pro-democracy militants and their allies, including the ethnic minority militias that have long battled for greater political autonomy. UN experts have described the country as being in a civil war.

Russia is Myanmar's top arms supplier, despite calls from many other nations for an arms embargo. Russian-made fighter jets are used in attacks on territory under the control of ethnic minority groups.

Russia and China, the ruling military's other major ally, have been able to stymie coordinated international sanctions because of the veto power they hold as members of the UN Security Council.

The failure of Myanmar's generals to make efforts to restore peace and democracy in their country is expected to be a major issue at this week's Asean meeting. Myanmar is one of Asean's 10 members but has failed to implement the group's plan to ease the crisis.

Russia's foreign ministry announced Tuesday that Lavrov would meet with his counterpart, Wunna Maung Lwin, and other members of Myanmar's leadership.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the two sides will discuss the prospects for the entire complex of Russia-Myanmar relations: political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation, defence and security, and humanitarian ties.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who heads Myanmar's ruling military council, has visited Russia twice since taking power. There have also been exchanges of defence delegations of both countries.

