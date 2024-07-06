Myanmar trawler capsizes, BGP member detained with ammo in Teknaf

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 July, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2024, 07:26 pm

BGB members at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border. File Photo: TBS/Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
BGB members at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border. File Photo: TBS/Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) today (6 July) detained a member of the Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) who swam ashore with ammunition and reached Teknaf's Shahpari Island after a trawler capsized in the Naf River.

On condition of anonymity, a BGB source told The Business Standard that the trawler was carrying ammunition from a Myanmar Navy ship towards Maungdaw town when it sank around 6:30am.

Around 7am, a BGP member swam ashore on Shahpari Island with some ammunition. Later, he was taken into custody by the BGB.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Citing the BGP member, the source added that there were five members on the trawler and the whereabouts of the other four remain unknown.

Despite multiple attempts, Lt Col Mohiuddin Ahmed, the commanding officer of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) battalion-2 in Teknaf, could not be reached for comment.

Locals said they saw BGB personnel taking the BGP member away in a vehicle towards Teknaf around 9am.

According to residents from the border area, sounds of heavy shelling were heard across the border in Myanmar's Maungdaw town from 6am to 7pm yesterday. While it was quiet throughout the night, the border area trembled with loud, intermittent explosions from this morning till 5pm.

"As a result, the panic among the border area residents has not subsided," said Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Adnan Chowdhury.

Myanmar / Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) / BGP / Teknaf / Bangladesh

