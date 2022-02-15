Musk donated over $5.7b in Tesla shares to charity in Nov

World+Biz

Reuters
15 February, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 10:53 am

Related News

Musk donated over $5.7b in Tesla shares to charity in Nov

The donation was worth $5.74 billion, based on the closing prices of Tesla shares on the five days that he donated the stocks

Reuters
15 February, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 10:53 am
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai, China January 7, 2019. Photo :Reuters
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai, China January 7, 2019. Photo :Reuters

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk donated a total of 5,044,000 shares in the world's most valuable automaker to a charity from Nov. 19 to Nov. 29 last year, its filing with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed on Monday.

The donation was worth $5.74 billion, based on the closing prices of Tesla shares on the five days that he donated the stocks.

The filing did not disclose the name of the charity.

Late last year, the billionaire sold $16.4 billion worth of shares after polling Twitter users about offloading 10% of his stake in the electric-car maker.

He tweeted last year that he would pay more than $11 billion in taxes in 2021 due to his exercise of stock options set to expire this year.

He also traded barbs with politicians Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren who called on wealthy people to pay more taxes.

Analysts have said there would be a tax benefit for Musk potentially gifting Tesla stock. This is because shares that are donated to charity are not subject to capital gains tax, as they would be if they were sold.

"His tax benefit would be huge. He'd save between 40% and 50% of the $5.7 billion in tax, depending on whether he could take the deduction against his California income and he'd avoid the gains tax he would have to pay if he sold the stock," Bob Lord, an associate fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies who studies tax policy, said.

He said Musk might have contributed the stock to intermediaries such as "donor-advised funds", not outright to charitable groups.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment.

Musk foundation

Musk's public philanthropy gestures have so far trailed other billionaires. Musk and Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos have donated less than 1% of their net worth, whereas Warren Buffett and George Soros had given away more than 20% of their net worth as of early September, according to Forbes.

In 2001, he set up the Musk Foundation, offering grants for the "development of safe artificial intelligence to benefit humanity" among other causes, according to its website. Musk's foundation has over $200 million in assets.

Earlier last year, Musk and his foundation offered to give $100 million prizes to those who can come up with a technology to help remove carbon from the atmosphere. He said last year he was donating $20 million to schools in Cameron County, Texas where a Space X rocket launch site is located and $10 million to the City of Brownsville.

Musk has also flirted with more ambitious philanthropy goals. He tweeted last year that "if (the United Nations World Food Programme) can describe ... exactly how $6 billion will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it."

Musk was responding to a plea for a donation from David Beasley, the World Food Programme's executive director.

In January last year, he asked Twitter users about "ways to donate money that really make a difference (way harder than it seems.)"

Top News / Global Economy

Elon Musk / philanthropy / Tesla

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Proposed coordinated complex of public library and national museum at Shahbag. Photo: Courtesy

National Public Library and the National Museum renovation: A bold vision for the future

1h | Habitat
No need for so many non-bank financial institutions

‘No need for so many non-bank financial institutions’

1h | Panorama
Good handwriting does not only mean writing picture-perfect print-like letters, it has certain morphology as well. Photo : Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Who still needs to learn handwriting in the digital era?

2h | Panorama
Contemplating Jackson Pollock’s hot streak. Photo: Bloomberg

The secret to creative breakthroughs, hot streaks and success

22h | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

The capital decked in red and yellow

The capital decked in red and yellow

57m | Videos
Dinosaurs suffered from Fatal Cough

Dinosaurs suffered from Fatal Cough

1h | Videos
Blinds are also working on social media

Blinds are also working on social media

1h | Videos
Sundarbans Day today

Sundarbans Day today

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director