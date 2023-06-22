Missing Titanic Submersible: More ships join search efforts

World+Biz

TBS Report
22 June, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 04:12 pm

Related News

Missing Titanic Submersible: More ships join search efforts

TBS Report
22 June, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 04:12 pm
Equipment supplied via a US Airforce airlift is loaded onto the Horizon Arctic as it prepares to depart in support of the search for the missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible, which is carrying five people to explore the wreck of the sunken Titanic, in the port of St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada June 20, 2023. REUTERS/David Hiscock NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Equipment supplied via a US Airforce airlift is loaded onto the Horizon Arctic as it prepares to depart in support of the search for the missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible, which is carrying five people to explore the wreck of the sunken Titanic, in the port of St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada June 20, 2023. REUTERS/David Hiscock NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Three more vessels have joined the international effort in finding the submersible that went missing over the weekend with five people on board during a dive to the wreckage of the Titanic.

Noises heard from beneath the waves of the North Atlantic on Tuesday and the Coast Guard said it was looking for the source of the noises, reports The New York Post.

Captain Jamie Frederick of the United States Coast Guard said remotely operated vehicles are seeking the source of the sounds, and a team of experts is examining the noises to determine if they might be from the missing vessel. But so far, he said, that analysis has been "inconclusive."

More rescue vessels have arrived in the vast search area — roughly twice the size of Connecticut and more than two miles deep — where teams of international experts have been conducting an extensive search for the craft, called the Titan. The 22-foot submersible lost contact on Sunday during what should have been a two-and-a half-hour journey to the wreck of the Titanic.

Here are the latest details:

Captain Frederick reiterated that the mission continues to be a search-and-rescue operation, although officials have said they are operating under the assumption that the submersible would run out of oxygen sometime Thursday morning. "We need to have hope," he said. Here's a look at the craft's limited air supply.

Rolling Stone magazine reported that a Canadian search plane had detected "banging sounds" in 30-minute intervals within the search area. The report, based on internal communications from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, could not be independently verified. Here's what could be making the noises.

One of the ships heading to the search area is carrying a French-operated robot capable of operating at the depth where the Titanic sits. It is not expected to reach the scene until Wednesday evening. Here's a closer look at some of the search vessels.

Leaders in the submersible craft industry had warned for years of possible "catastrophic" problems with the vehicle's design. They also worried that OceanGate Expeditions, the Titan's owner, had not followed standard certification procedures. Read our reporting on the company.

Stockton Rush, the chief executive of OceanGate, was piloting the submersible, according to the company. The other four passengers are Hamish Harding, a British businessman and explorer; a British-Pakistani businessman, Shahzada Dawood, and his teenage son, Suleman; and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a French maritime expert who has been on more than 35 dives to the Titanic wreck site.

Top News

Missing Submersible

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

A visual paean to a prodigy: Celebrating Abbas Kiarostami

1h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Asset reconstruction companies necessary to address NPLs

2h | Panorama
The binturong is a completely harmless animal. Photo taken at Lawachara National Park. Photo: Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz

Marvellous and mysterious: The binturongs of Bangladesh

4h | Earth
Bahamoni, Minoti and Oporna visited Italy in 2019. Photo: Courtesy

Munda girls, an Italian priest and their fight against early marriages

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

23m | TBS Insight
Search for Titan enters decisive phase

Search for Titan enters decisive phase

18m | TBS World
Prize distribution of Orion's "Eid Ichhe Puron" offer

Prize distribution of Orion's "Eid Ichhe Puron" offer

1h | TBS Stories
Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

22h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?
Economy

Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?

5
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline