Titanic sub crew members are believed to be dead, OceanGate says

World+Biz

Bloomberg News
23 June, 2023, 01:15 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2023, 01:41 am

Related News

Titanic sub crew members are believed to be dead, OceanGate says

Bloomberg News
23 June, 2023, 01:15 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2023, 01:41 am

Rear Admiral John Mauger, the First Coast Guard District commander, speaks during a press conference updating about the search of the missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible, which is carrying five people to explore the wreck of the sunken Titanic, in Boston, Massachusetts, US, 22 June, 2023. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Rear Admiral John Mauger, the First Coast Guard District commander, speaks during a press conference updating about the search of the missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible, which is carrying five people to explore the wreck of the sunken Titanic, in Boston, Massachusetts, US, 22 June, 2023. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The five crew members on the missing submersible that was headed to the Titanic are presumed to have died, according to OceanGate Inc, operator of the mission.

"These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world's oceans," the company said in a statement Thursday. "Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew."

Who died on tourist submersible to Titanic wreckage?

The saga of the missing craft, known as the Titan, sparked global fascination as an international fleet of ships and aircraft desperately scoured an area of the North Atlantic twice the size of Connecticut. Rescuers raced around the clock as Titan's estimated 96-hour oxygen supply dwindled to zero. 

The US Coast Guard earlier in the week said unidentified sounds were detected during the search, but those noises couldn't be linked the missing craft.

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

On board the Titan were Hamish Harding, 58, of the UK, founder of investment firm Action Group and an avid adventurer; French maritime expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet, 77; Stockton Rush, 61, chief executive officer of Everett, Washington-based OceanGate Inc., which ran the expedition; and Shahzada Dawood, 48, and Suleman Dawood, 19, a father and son in one of Pakistan's most prominent families. 

Harding held three Guinness World Records, including the longest time spent traversing the deepest part of the ocean — the Mariana Trench — on a single dive, and the fastest navigation of Earth via the North and South Poles by plane. 

The Titan, a 6.7-metre-long craft made of carbon fibre and titanium, was designed to carry a pilot and four crew to a maximum depth of 4,000 metres (13,120 feet). According to OceanGate's website, an onboard system was able to track the health of the crew and provide "early warning detection for the pilot with enough time to arrest the descent and safely return to surface." 

Titanic sub searchers find 'debris field' on ocean floor

But no messages were received after a mothership on the surface lost all communications with the Titan on June 18, about 1 hour and 45 minutes after it began diving toward the Titanic, which sank in 1912 on its first trans-Atlantic voyage. 

OceanGate says it offers 10-day expeditions to the Titanic site, providing "qualified explorers" the opportunity to join as mission specialists. Their fees underwrite the training and participation of the science team exploring the ship that sank in 1912 on its maiden transatlantic voyage after hitting an iceberg. OceanGate also ran expeditions to explore the wreck in 2021 and 2022, according to its website.

Top News

Missing Submersible / OceanGate Expeditions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

A visual paean to a prodigy: Celebrating Abbas Kiarostami

9h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Asset reconstruction companies necessary to address NPLs

11h | Panorama
The binturong is a completely harmless animal. Photo taken at Lawachara National Park. Photo: Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz

Marvellous and mysterious: The binturongs of Bangladesh

12h | Earth
Bahamoni, Minoti and Oporna visited Italy in 2019. Photo: Courtesy

Munda girls, an Italian priest and their fight against early marriages

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

7h | TBS Round Table
Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

8h | TBS Insight
DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

6h | TBS Today
Search for Titan enters decisive phase

Search for Titan enters decisive phase

8h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?
Economy

Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?

5
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline