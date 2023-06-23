Titanic sub crew members are believed to be dead, OceanGate says

Rear Admiral John Mauger, the First Coast Guard District commander, speaks during a press conference updating about the search of the missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible, which is carrying five people to explore the wreck of the sunken Titanic, in Boston, Massachusetts, US, 22 June, 2023. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The five crew members on the missing submersible that was headed to the Titanic are presumed to have died, according to OceanGate Inc, operator of the mission.

"These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world's oceans," the company said in a statement Thursday. "Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew."

The saga of the missing craft, known as the Titan, sparked global fascination as an international fleet of ships and aircraft desperately scoured an area of the North Atlantic twice the size of Connecticut. Rescuers raced around the clock as Titan's estimated 96-hour oxygen supply dwindled to zero.

The US Coast Guard earlier in the week said unidentified sounds were detected during the search, but those noises couldn't be linked the missing craft.

On board the Titan were Hamish Harding, 58, of the UK, founder of investment firm Action Group and an avid adventurer; French maritime expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet, 77; Stockton Rush, 61, chief executive officer of Everett, Washington-based OceanGate Inc., which ran the expedition; and Shahzada Dawood, 48, and Suleman Dawood, 19, a father and son in one of Pakistan's most prominent families.

Harding held three Guinness World Records, including the longest time spent traversing the deepest part of the ocean — the Mariana Trench — on a single dive, and the fastest navigation of Earth via the North and South Poles by plane.

The Titan, a 6.7-metre-long craft made of carbon fibre and titanium, was designed to carry a pilot and four crew to a maximum depth of 4,000 metres (13,120 feet). According to OceanGate's website, an onboard system was able to track the health of the crew and provide "early warning detection for the pilot with enough time to arrest the descent and safely return to surface."

But no messages were received after a mothership on the surface lost all communications with the Titan on June 18, about 1 hour and 45 minutes after it began diving toward the Titanic, which sank in 1912 on its first trans-Atlantic voyage.

OceanGate says it offers 10-day expeditions to the Titanic site, providing "qualified explorers" the opportunity to join as mission specialists. Their fees underwrite the training and participation of the science team exploring the ship that sank in 1912 on its maiden transatlantic voyage after hitting an iceberg. OceanGate also ran expeditions to explore the wreck in 2021 and 2022, according to its website.