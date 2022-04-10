Mexico says it does not accept Russian invasion of Ukraine

World+Biz

Reuters
10 April, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 08:35 am

Related News

Mexico says it does not accept Russian invasion of Ukraine

"We do not accept Russia's invasion of Ukraine, because we have suffered from invasions," said Lopez Obrador, referencing the Spanish, French, and American invasions of the Latin American nation

Reuters
10 April, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 08:35 am
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks at a conference prior to the inauguration of the new Felipe Angeles Airport in Zumpango municipality in Mexico State, Mexico March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Luis Cortes/File Photo
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks at a conference prior to the inauguration of the new Felipe Angeles Airport in Zumpango municipality in Mexico State, Mexico March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Luis Cortes/File Photo

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Saturday that Mexico does not accept the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a video message released to coincide with a global event in support of Ukrainian victims of the conflict.

"We do not accept Russia's invasion of Ukraine, because we have suffered from invasions," said Lopez Obrador, referencing the Spanish, French, and American invasions of the Latin American nation.

"We are in favor of a peaceful solution to the conflict."

Earlier this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had invited Lopez Obrador to attend the event he convened with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees and internally displaced people.

While Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he was unable to attend, he had promised to release a video "to condemn the invasion."

Lopez Obrador has tried to remain neutral in the conflict and has declined to impose sanctions against Russia.

While his government backed a United Nations vote urging Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine, Mexico abstained in a vote on Thursday at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on suspending Russia from the U.N.'s human rights body.

Politics

Mexico / Ukraine / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the artefacts repatriated from Australia in March. Photo: Collected

How India is pushing for the return of stolen artefacts

19h | Panorama
Changeable Hawk-Eagle in India. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Changeable Hawk-Eagles may change the colour, not the menu

21h | Panorama
The city of the dead used to house only corpses dating back to the 7th century. Established as an Arabic cemetery during the conquest of Egypt, the necropolis has turned into one of Egypt’s worst slums where the dead and living coexist in a morbid neighbourliness.

The city of the dead

22h | In Focus
Now in his 70s, Kanti Raha is as active as he was during the early days of Khadi Ghor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Khadi: When history, politics and economics are woven into a fabric

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The way Selena changed her life

The way Selena changed her life

21h | Videos
Finance Minister's shoes represent Canadian budget culture

Finance Minister's shoes represent Canadian budget culture

1d | Videos
South Korea: Why so many struggle to sleep

South Korea: Why so many struggle to sleep

1d | Videos
What you need to know right now about Pakistan's politics

What you need to know right now about Pakistan's politics

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!