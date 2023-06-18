Mexico authorities find 129 migrants packed in cargo truck

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
18 June, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 12:49 pm

Related News

Mexico authorities find 129 migrants packed in cargo truck

BSS/AFP
18 June, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 12:49 pm
Migrant Elerith Medina is hugged by an activist during a protest outside the National Institute of Migration building after a fire broke out late on Monday at a migrant detention center, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 28, 2023. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrant Elerith Medina is hugged by an activist during a protest outside the National Institute of Migration building after a fire broke out late on Monday at a migrant detention center, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 28, 2023. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Mexican authorities found 129 migrants packed into the back of a cargo truck, the National Institute of Migration said on Saturday.

The "migrants from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and India" were discovered on Friday night in the eastern state of Veracruz, it said in a statement.

Mexico is in the middle of a heat wave that has killed at least eight people.

The truck full of migrants was found in the town of Sayula de Aleman, where temperatures are forecast to hit 44 degrees Celsius (111 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday, according to the National Meteorological Service.

The migration institute said 51 migrants from Guatemala were returned to that country.

Another 19 unaccompanied minors from Guatemala and Honduras were transferred to a special shelter and the rest were transferred to a migration station.

Thousands of migrants, many fleeing poverty and violence in their own countries, cross Mexico daily hoping to reach the United States.

Along the way they often fall victim to organized crime gangs or human traffickers.

More than 2,100 migrants were abducted in Mexico last year, according to the National Institute of Migration.

Mexico / migrants

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Foreign bill payment in taka: A potential game-changer?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Plant Affairs: Bring nature into your abode, but in style!

22h | Brands
Deer on Rum with the island&#039;s mountains in the background. Photograph: Laurie Campbell, University of Edinburgh.

Life in the Wild: My introduction into the science of animal behaviour

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia-Ukraine now in satellite war

Russia-Ukraine now in satellite war

16h | TBS World
Bangladesh record biggest win Test history

Bangladesh record biggest win Test history

18h | TBS SPORTS
The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

1d | TBS Stories
Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

6
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000