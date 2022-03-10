Lithuania tightens state of emergency, limits free speech

Lithuanian flag flutters during the celebration of the 15th anniversary of Lithuania&#039;s membership in NATO in Vilnius, Lithuania March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Lithuanian flag flutters during the celebration of the 15th anniversary of Lithuania's membership in NATO in Vilnius, Lithuania March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Lithuania's parliament on Thursday imposed a stricter state of emergency over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, limiting rights to free expression and peaceful assembly, voting records showed.

The legislation, in effect at least until 20 April, enables police to remove access to a media outlet for up to 72 hours for "disinformation", "war propaganda" and "incitement of hate" relating to the invasion, parliament said.

In total, 71 out of the 117 votes cast by members of parliament were in support of the motion, which required a simple majority to pass.

"This motion limits the ability to say that 'Putin is great' in (public) meetings, and to spread war propaganda and disinformation," Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte told members of parliament.

"I think no one in this parliament hall is interested to have this poison Lithuanian people's determination and will to help Ukraine," she said.

Lithuania's president on 24 February declared a state of emergency hours after Russia began its invasion, telling the NATO country's army to deploy along its borders with Russia and Belarus.

