Taiwan to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania amid dispute with China

World+Biz

Reuters
06 January, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 10:48 am

Related News

Taiwan to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania amid dispute with China

China has recalled its ambassador to Lithuania and downgraded diplomatic ties, and is pressuring companies like German car parts giant Continental to stop using Lithuanian-made components

Reuters
06 January, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 10:48 am
Taiwan flags can be seen at a square ahead of the national day celebration in Taoyuan, Taiwan, October 8, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Taiwan flags can be seen at a square ahead of the national day celebration in Taoyuan, Taiwan, October 8, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Taiwan said on Wednesday it would create a $200 million fund to invest in Lithuanian industries and boost bilateral trade as it tries to fend off diplomatic pressure on the Baltic state from China.

The Lithuanian government, meanwhile, ordered the state-owned railway company not to sign a contract with a China-owned Spanish bridge builder, citing "national security interests," the prime minister's spokesperson told the Baltic News Service.

Lithuania is under pressure from China, which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, to reverse a decision last year to allow the island to open a de-facto embassy in Vilnius under its own name.

Taiwanese representations in other countries, except the unrecognized Somaliland, are named after Taiwan's capital Taipei.

China has recalled its ambassador to Lithuania and downgraded diplomatic ties, and is pressuring companies like German car parts giant Continental to stop using Lithuanian-made components. It has also blocked Lithuanian cargos from entering China.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken referred to China's pressure on Vilnius in a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock after a meeting in Washington and vowed to work with Berlin and others against such "intimidation."

Blinken said Germany and the United States agree on the importance of trans-Atlantic coordination on China "because it poses a significant challenge to our shared values, to the laws, rules and agreements that foster stability, prosperity and freedom worldwide."

"We have immediate concern about the government of China's attempts to bully Lithuania ... China is pushing European and American companies to stop building products with components made in Lithuania, or risk losing access to the Chinese market, all because Lithuania chose to expand their cooperation with Taiwan."

Lithuania's export-based economy is home to hundreds of companies that make products such as furniture, lasers, food and clothing for multinationals that sell to China.

The head of Taiwan's representative office in Lithuania, Eric Huang, said the strategic investment fund would be funded by Taiwan's national development fund and backed by its central bank.

"We will establish the fund as soon as possible and we hope this year we will have some tangible results ... I can imagine the first top priorities will be semiconductor, laser (and) biotechnology," he told a news conference.

Taiwan has redirected 120 shipping containers from Lithuania blocked by China into its market, and will take "as much as possible" more, Huang said.

Taiwan will also accelerate its approval process for Lithuanian dairy and grain exports into Taiwan and seek to link Lithuanian businesses into Taiwanese supply chains, he said.

Integrating Lithuania's laser industry into manufacturing semiconductors in Taiwan was another possibility, Huang said.

Taiwanese Deputy Foreign Minister Tseng Hou-jen called the Chinese pressure on Lithuania "disproportionate."

"The US and EU refer to Taiwan as Taiwan in their official documents, and China keeps quiet," he said. "China's action seems to have targeted what it perceives as vulnerable country, for its political gains. But giving in is not the best way in dealing with bullies." 

Top News / China

Taiwan / Lithunia / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Taiwan’s tech giants are being hit by India culture shock

Taiwan’s tech giants are being hit by India culture shock

53m | Thoughts
: If we do indeed have a surplus budget, there are many areas we can invest in such as modernising our hospital facilities. Photo: Mumit M

Health needs a bigger budget but cannot spend the amount allocated. Why?

2h | Analysis
Awarded organisations on the stage. Photo: Noor A Alam

Joy Bangla Youth Award 2021: Organisations that stand out

2h | Pursuit
Dewan Alif Ovi. Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh’s poor application of forensic science in criminal justice. Apathy or legal ambiguity?

2h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

TBS Shorts: Mother Teresa

TBS Shorts: Mother Teresa

3h | Videos
Dangerous sports in the world

Dangerous sports in the world

16h | Videos
Slow trains, dead slow projects haunt railway

Slow trains, dead slow projects haunt railway

16h | Videos
Mike's four times world record for eating pepper

Mike's four times world record for eating pepper

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka