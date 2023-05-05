King Charles III coronation: key timings

Britain's King Charles marches during a procession where the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is transported from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament for her lying in state, in London, Britain, September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

King Charles III will be crowned alongside wife Camilla on Saturday in a centuries-old ceremony with celebrations marked by pomp and pageantry.

Here is the day's expected timeline:

- 6:00 am (0500 GMT) -

Celebrations kick off as viewing areas along the procession route in central London open to the public.

- 7:15-8:30 am -

Guests for Westminster Abbey -- where the ceremony will take place -- arrive at security checkpoints. The service will be led by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who leads the world's Anglicans.

- 9:30-10:45 am -

Arrival of overseas dignitaries, elected officials, foreign royals and members of the British royal family at Westminster Abbey.

- 10:20 am -

Charles and Camilla begin their journey from Buckingham Palace to the abbey, travelling in the horse-drawn Diamond Jubilee State Coach and accompanied by members of the king's bodyguard, the Household Cavalry.

The "King's Procession" will travel down the Mall -- the avenue leading from Buckingham Palace -- to Trafalgar Square then down Whitehall before arriving at Westminster Abbey.

- 10:53 am -

The king and queen consort arrive at Westminster Abbey.

- 11:00 am -

Charles and Camilla enter the abbey through the Great West Door and the service begins. Charles will be wearing a crimson velvet Robe of State.

- 12:00 pm -

Charles is crowned as the Archbishop of Canterbury places the St Edward's Crown on his head. Trumpets sound to mark the occasion and ceremonial gun salutes are fired across the country.

- 1:00 pm -

Service ends in Westminster Abbey. As he leaves the abbey, the king will wear a Robe of Estate made of purple silk velvet embroidered in gold.

Charles and Camilla make their way back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach, drawn at walking pace, as part of a larger ceremonial "Coronation Procession".

- 1:33 pm -

Charles and Camilla arrive at Buckingham Palace.

- 1:45 pm -

The newly-crowned king and queen are greeted by a royal salute from the military in the palace gardens.

- 2:15 pm -

Charles and Camilla and members of the royal family appear on the palace balcony to watch a flypast.