President, PM congratulates King Charles III on his coronation

Bangladesh

06 May, 2023, 10:10 pm
President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday extended their heartiest greetings and congratulations to King Charles III on the occasion of his historic coronation.

They extended the greetings in separate messages as Charles III was anointed and crowned king, ending his seven-decade wait.

In his message, President Mohammed Shahabuddin wished King Charles III and Queen Camilla the very best of health, happiness and long life, and the continued peace, progress and prosperity of the people of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

"I have the honour to extend my heartiest felicitations on the occasion of the Coronation of Your Majesty, King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla with my most sincere wishes for a long, prosperous and happy reign," he said in a congratulatory message today.

President Shahabuddin said: "I look forward to further deepening the friendship and cooperation between our two Commonwealth nations working in close concert with Your Majesty".

He said the First Lady and he eagerly looks forward to welcoming King Charles III and Queen Camilla for a historic Royal visit to Bangladesh.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina offered her wholehearted support to King Charles III as the new Monarch of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Head of the Commonwealth.

"On behalf of the Government and the people of Bangladesh and on my own behalf, I extend our heartiest felicitations on the glorious occasion of Your Majesty's and Her Majesty Queen Camilla's historic Coronation," she said in a congratulatory message.

Sheikh Hasina said she is confident that during King Charles III's visionary and wise reign, the people of the United Kingdom will continue to enjoy an ever-flourishing future of peace and prosperity.

The premier also said that it would be an honour for her to work with King Charles III to ensure friendship between the two Commonwealth nations continues to grow from strength to strength in the coming days.

