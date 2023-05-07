British High Commission in Dhaka celebrates King Charles III's coronation

Bangladesh

Ahsan Bari
07 May, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 03:24 pm

Photo: Collected from Facebook
Photo: Collected from Facebook

The crowning of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on Saturday (6 May) is the United Kingdom's (UK) first coronation ceremony in 70 long years.

Marking the occasion, Matt Cannell, acting high commissioner of the British High Commission in Dhaka, put up a portrait of the new king and queen and organised a lunch yesterday.    

A video of it was posted by the high commission on different social media platforms.

The posts read – "This morning Acting British High Commissioner Matt Cannell put up a portrait of Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort in celebration of sunrise on the Coronation."

King Charles's coronation, which comes after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September last year at the age of 96, was celebrated across the commonwealth and beyond.

 

