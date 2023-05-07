Masha Islam featured virtually in King Charles’s Coronation Choir

Masha Islam featured virtually in King Charles’s Coronation Choir

Prominent Bangladesh musician Masha Islam has performed in the choir virtually that was dedicated to King Charles's coronation ceremony. The news was confirmed by the official page of the British Council of Bangladesh.

She sang in the choir that was a part of the various performances of the Commonwealth. 

The post said, "We are delighted to let you all know that Masha Islam, the celebrated young music icon from Bangladesh has virtually performed in the royal coronation choir that's to be held in the honour of His Majesty The King Charles III. Masha is an ally of the British Council's cultural relationship engagement in Bangladesh and has graced us with her sensational performance at multiple prestigious events held by the British Council Bangladesh."

Hailing from Bangladesh, this is a tremendous achievement for both the singer and the nation.

Masha Islam is one of the young musical artists of the country. She is most popularly known for her song named 'Teka Pakhi'. 

 

