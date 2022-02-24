‘I am against this war’: Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Thursday (24 February) said that he was against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine as he stood trial from prison after President Vladimir Putin launched an attack.

"I am against this war," Navalny was heard saying in a video of the in-prison trial published by independent news outlet Dozhd, reports the Kyiv Post.

"I believe that this war between Russia and Ukraine was unleashed to cover up the theft from Russian citizens and divert their attention from problems that exist inside the country," he added.