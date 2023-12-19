Heir to luxury retail empire 'Hermès' planning to pass his $11 billion fortune to 51-year-old gardener

World+Biz

TBS Report
19 December, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 02:25 pm

Related News

Heir to luxury retail empire 'Hermès' planning to pass his $11 billion fortune to 51-year-old gardener

Puech, who is unmarried and has no children of his own, stands to pass down billions of dollars of the Hermès fortune, currently valued at over $220 billion

TBS Report
19 December, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 02:25 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The 80-year-old heir to the Hermès fortune, Nicolas Puech, is reportedly contemplating an unconventional method to distribute his wealth.

As reported by the New York Post, referencing information from the Swiss publication Tribune de Genève, Nicolas Puech is allegedly considering appointing his "former gardener and handyman," an undisclosed 51-year-old individual, as his heir, reports People. 

Puech, who is unmarried and has no children of his own, stands to pass down billions of dollars of the Hermès fortune, currently valued at over $220 billion. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Reportedly holding between 5% and 6% ownership in the company, Puech's net worth is estimated to be between $10 billion and $11 billion. According to the Swiss publication, he is purportedly considering passing on half of this inheritance to his former gardener.

He is purportedly in the process of rearranging the beneficiaries of his estate and may choose to pass on the remainder of his money to other recipients.

According to Tribune de Genève, Puech has already begun the legal proceedings to make the man his heir. The unidentified man is reportedly of Moroccan descent, married to a woman from Spain and has a family of his own. He also stands to inherit property from Puech in Marrakesh, Morocco, and Montreux, Switzerland, valued at $5.9 million.

Puech, the fifth-generation heir of Thierry Hermès, who established the fashion house renowned for its Birkin bags in 1837 in Paris, departed the supervisory board in 2014 under strained circumstances when LVMH acquired a 23% stake in Hermès, as reported by Fortune.

"He resigned because he has felt for several years beleaguered by members of his family, who have attacked him on several fronts, not only regarding LVMH," a spokesperson for Puech said at the time, Fashion Network reported via AFP.

"He has had some very bad experiences and felt very badly and felt harshly criticized on numerous occasions, even while he is very attached to Hermès."

 

Hermes / luxury retail empire ‘Hermès’ / Nicolas Puech

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

‘Uttara University is committed to producing future-proof individuals’

37m | Pursuit
Café River Front: Creativity using containers

Café River Front: Creativity using containers

3h | Habitat
New contextualism: A path to a sustainable and equitable future

New contextualism: A path to a sustainable and equitable future

3h | Habitat
It’s been three weeks since the rabidly anti-Muslim Geert Wilders won elections in the Netherlands. PHOTO: REUTERS

Meloni, Wilders and Europe's ascendant far right

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Another alert for Bangladesh RMG exports as shippers suspend operations on Suez Canal

Another alert for Bangladesh RMG exports as shippers suspend operations on Suez Canal

47m | TBS Stories
“A robust equity and bond market is essential”-Dr. Prashanta Kumar Banerjee

“A robust equity and bond market is essential”-Dr. Prashanta Kumar Banerjee

1h | Multimedia
Five Islamic banks warned over liquidity shortage

Five Islamic banks warned over liquidity shortage

3h | TBS Stories
Letter to hospital importers not to insert European ring in heart

Letter to hospital importers not to insert European ring in heart

3h | TBS Stories