Banks lift European bourses as rate hike, recession fears grow

Related News

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, August 29, 2022. REUTERS/Staff
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, August 29, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

European shares inched higher on Tuesday following a two-day selloff as banking shares boosted stocks, though fears around a burgeoning energy crisis, interest rate hikes and a looming recession kept gains in check.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.4%, after shedding about 2.5% over the last two sessions, on the back of a hawkish tone struck by European Central Bank speakers and US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, which bumped up rate expectations.

Spain's IBEX rose 0.7%. Spanish national consumer prices rose 10.4% year-on-year in August, down from 10.8% the previous month, preliminary data showed. read more

Miners slipped 1.2%, tracking weaker metals prices as rising Covid-19 cases in China and looming rate hikes renewed demand concerns in key commodities.

Adevinta surged 15%, topping the STOXX 600 after the world's largest classified ads company reported quarterly results with core markets revenues up 10% year-on-year.

Investor focus was on euro zone economic sentiment and German inflation data due later in the day.
 

