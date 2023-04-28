Adani pays back $200m Holcim debt, seeks loan extention

Global Economy

Bloomberg News
28 April, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 07:03 pm

Related News

Adani pays back $200m Holcim debt, seeks loan extention

Move will help billionaire’s firm seek 3-year debt extension. Banks had lent Adani $4.5 billion to finance Holcim India buy

Bloomberg News
28 April, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 07:03 pm
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave/
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave/

Adani Cement Industries Ltd has pre-paid $200 million in the past week, helping pare a $1 billion mezzanine loan taken from global banks to fund the purchase the Indian units of Holcim Ltd, people familiar with the matter said.

The pre-payment will help billionaire Gautam Adani's firm seek an extension of the debt taken to fund the acquisition by three years, said one of the people, who declined to be identified as the matter is private. 

Global banks had lent Adani $4.5 billion to finance the purchase of Holcim Ltd cement assets, with the mezzanine loan due for maturity in September 2024.

The group got jolted in late January by a report from Hindenburg Research alleging malfeasance, which sent Adani stocks and bonds tumbling. Executives have repeatedly denied the claims, and the securities have recouped some of their declines. 

Since then, the group has pre-paid about $2 billion of share-backed loans, made bond repayments on time and won another $1.9 billion investment from star investor Rajiv Jain of GQG Partners.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Adani / debt / Loan Payment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Want to marry before you are 25 and move out? It will cost you

Want to marry before you are 25 and move out? It will cost you

6h | Panorama
Sadman Yeasar Alam and Mobashshira Tabassum Rahi. Sketch: TBS

Blazing in neglect: Why accountability of owners and authorities under tort law is imperative

6h | Thoughts
The Deputy Superintendent of Chotomoni Nibash Zublee Begum Ranu (middle) and other staffers sit with children of different ages at the shelter home in the capital’s Azimpur. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Zublee Begum Ranu

The mother of all

7h | Features
The body of Akif&#039;s custom road bike was built from locally sourced aluminium alloy pipes of various diameters, carefully welded to maintain the angles as per the rider’s height and body posture. Photo: Akif Hamid

Custom road bike: Building the right bike for the right users

10h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

1d | TBS Stories
Ukrainians running out of weapons

Ukrainians running out of weapons

23h | TBS World
The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

1d | TBS Stories
Why 77% of world population are suffering from sleep disorder?

Why 77% of world population are suffering from sleep disorder?

9h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
Indrajit Kumar. Sketch: TBS
Thoughts

Bangladesh economy: A case of 'development miracle'

6
File Photo/ TBS
Bangladesh

Storm, thundershowers likely in 20 districts including Dhaka, Ctg: Met office