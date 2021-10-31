Extreme weather events are 'the new norm': World Meteorological Organisation

TBS Report
31 October, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2021, 09:49 pm

Extreme weather events are 'the new norm': World Meteorological Organisation

The State of the Climate report for 2021 highlights a world that is "changing before our eyes

TBS Report
31 October, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2021, 09:49 pm
Flames rise as a wildfire burns in the village of Limni, on the island of Evia, Greece, August 6, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Flames rise as a wildfire burns in the village of Limni, on the island of Evia, Greece, August 6, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Extreme weather events like powerful heat waves and devastating floods are now the new normal, according to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

WMO's "State of the Climate" report for 2021 highlights a world that is "changing before our eyes," reports the BBC.

The 20-year temperature average from 2002 is on course to exceed 1C above pre-industrial levels for the first time and global sea levels rose to a new high in 2021, according to the study.

Latest figures for 2021 are being released early by the WMO to coincide with the start of the UN climate conference in Glasgow known as COP26.

The State of the Climate report provides a snapshot of climate indicators including temperatures, extreme weather events, sea level rises and ocean conditions. The study found that the past seven years including this one are likely to be the warmest on record as greenhouse gases reached record concentrations in the atmosphere.

The accompanying rise in temperatures is propelling the planet into "uncharted territory" said the report, with increasing impacts across the planet.

"Extreme events are the new norm," said WMO Secretary General Petteri Taalas.

"There is mounting scientific evidence that some of these bear the footprint of human-induced climate change," he added.

 

World Meteorological Organisation / extreme weather

