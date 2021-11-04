'End of coal is in sight - COP26 president pledges

TBS Report
04 November, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 04:07 pm

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

COP26 president Alok Sharma said that the "end of coal is in sight".

He said that the progress made in the last two years "would have seemed a lofty ambition" in 2019, pointing to the G7 countries along with China and South Korea committing to end international coal financing in 2021, reports the BBC.

"We are getting to a point when we can consign coal power to history. we must continue to work together to finish the job on coal," Alok Sharma said. 

"A brighter future comes ever closer, a future of cleaner air, cheaper power, and good green jobs," he said, adding that the prize is to keep the Paris temperature goal within reach.

 

