Elon Musk says conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will be reinstated on X after poll

World+Biz

Reuters
10 December, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 02:15 pm

Related News

Elon Musk says conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will be reinstated on X after poll

Close to 2 million votes were cast by the time the poll closed, with about 70% voting in favor of Jones' return.

Reuters
10 December, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 02:15 pm
Elon Musk (left) and U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Photo Reuters
Elon Musk (left) and U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Photo Reuters

Social media platform X will reinstate the account of U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones after a poll of the site's users backed his return, X owner Elon Musk said on Sunday.

"The people have spoken and so it shall be," Musk posted in reply to a poll on Saturday on whether to reinstate the Jones account. Close to 2 million votes were cast by the time the poll closed, with about 70% voting in favor of Jones' return.

Reuters could not immediately verify if the account was restored early on Sunday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Since Musk's takeover of the platform, it has reinstated previously suspended accounts including that of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The platform formerly known as Twitter permanently banned Jones and his website Infowars in 2018, saying that the accounts had violated its behavior policies.

The ban came weeks after Apple (AAPL.O), Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) YouTube, and Facebook (META.O) took down podcasts and channels from Jones, citing community standards.

Tech

Elon Musk / X / Alex Jones

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

1h | Features
US Veto: Israel's license to kill

US Veto: Israel's license to kill

6h | Panorama
In the last 30 years, Akter Hossain performed more than 5,000 magic shows all over the country, even in India. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

The fading enchantment of Dhaka's magic schools

7h | Panorama
Climate solutions are debatable, but science is inescapable

Climate solutions are debatable, but science is inescapable

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The digital money magic in rural economy

The digital money magic in rural economy

3h | TBS Economy
Despite salinity, Sunflowers bloom

Despite salinity, Sunflowers bloom

3h | TBS Stories
Why do criminals smuggle garlic?

Why do criminals smuggle garlic?

3h | TBS Stories
Cricket icon and ‘Tied Test’ hero Joe Solomon dies at 93

Cricket icon and ‘Tied Test’ hero Joe Solomon dies at 93

17h | TBS SPORTS