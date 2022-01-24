Deprived of foreign aid, Sudan to expand use of gold exports

World+Biz

Reuters
24 January, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 05:39 pm

Related News

Deprived of foreign aid, Sudan to expand use of gold exports

Reuters
24 January, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 05:39 pm
Deprived of foreign aid, Sudan to expand use of gold exports

Summary

  • Hundreds of millions in aid cut after October military coup
  • New directives aim to help cover essential needs with gold
  • Smuggling hampers Sudan's gold exports

Sudan will expand its use of gold exports to cover imports of essential goods as it embarks on a new 2022 budget without foreign aid during an economic downturn after a coup.

Billions of dollars of much-needed foreign assistance were cut after the 25 October military coup that ended a power-sharing arrangement with civilians in a transition process since the 2019 overthrow of former ruler Omar al-Bashir.

New directives call for 70% of gold export proceeds to be used on "strategic goods," which typically include fuel and wheat, and the remainder on "necessary goods," the finance ministry said in a statement late on Sunday.

Other directives aim to reduce the time and fees involved in the gold export process.

One of Africa's main gold producers, Sudan officially exported 26.4 tonnes in the first 9 months of 2021 and 25.2 throughout 2020, Central Bank data shows. But officials estimate four times more is smuggled abroad.

The budget passed last week aims to increase both expenditure and non-aid revenues by more than a third and envisages a deficit of 363 billion Sudanese pounds ($826.88 million), state news agency SUNA said.

Sliding pound 

Since the coup, the pound has slid from about 445 pounds to the dollar to 495 on Monday.

Civilian parties have accused military leaders of erasing economic gains and plunging the country further into crisis.

Aid had totalled $839 million in 2021, SUNA said.

Western nations and foreign financial institutions say aid will only return when there is a civilian-led government.

Finance Minister Jibril Ibrahim told Reuters in December the government would rely on Sudan's internal resources but not be able to cover all strategic commodities.

The United Nations estimates one in three people in Sudan will require humanitarian assistance this year, about 1 million more than last year.

($1 = 438.9995 Sudanese pounds)

Sudan / Sudan Economy / Sudan Economy crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Gift vouchers for your bookworm friend

3h | Brands
If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

4h | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

7h | Panorama
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Govt needs to show political commitment rather than just trying to satisfy pressure groups’

8h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

1d | Videos
Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

1d | Videos
Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

1d | Videos
Success in jujube Plantation

Success in jujube Plantation

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

3
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

4
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

5
Hasan Rahman, the retired NASA engineer holding a prototype of Taalpata, says policies should change to support tech companies. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Taalpata: A NASA engineer’s dream to make Tk12,000 laptops caught in bureaucracy’s web

6
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’