Cutting Russia off from SWIFT a 'matter of days': euro zone central banker

Reuters
26 February, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 05:25 pm

"SWIFT is just a matter of time, very short time, days," the central bank governor, who asked not to be named, said

Swift logo is placed on Ukrainian's and Russian's flag colors in this illustration taken, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

A decision to cut Russia off from the global SWIFT payment system will be taken in a matter of days, the governor of a central bank within the euro zone told Reuters on Saturday.

"SWIFT is just a matter of time, very short time, days," the central bank governor, who asked not to be named, said.

"Is it sufficient? No. Is it necessary? Absolutely. Sanctions only make sense if there are costs for both sides and this will be costly," the central banker added.

