Citing ancient Greeks, Pope Francis laments threats to democracy today

World+Biz

Reuters
04 December, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 06:17 pm

Related News

Citing ancient Greeks, Pope Francis laments threats to democracy today

He urged a return to politics that favour the common good and are not steeped in instilling fear

Reuters
04 December, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 06:17 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Pope Francis appealed on Saturday for a return to "good politics", saying democracy has deteriorated dangerously as discontented people are lured by the "siren songs" of populist politicians who promise easy but unrealistic solutions.

The pope arrived from Cyprus in Athens, often seen as the birthplace of democracy, on the second and last leg of a Mediterranean trip whose main aim is to draw attention to the plight of migrants and refugees.

In a speech at the presidential palace, Francis quoted ancient Greek philosophers and writers such as Aristotle and Homer. He urged a return to politics that favour the common good and are not steeped in instilling fear.

"We cannot avoid noting with concern how today, and not only in Europe, we are witnessing a retreat from democracy," Francis said.

He called democracy a complex but essential endeavour requiring wide participation, "whereas authoritarianism is peremptory and populism's easy answers appear attractive".

Francis did not name any country in his speech but in the past he has criticised the policies of a number of politicians, including former US President Donald Trump and Italian far-right leader Matteo Salvini, particularly on the issue of immigration.

Francis said people should beware of politicians with "an obsessive quest for popularity, in a thirst for visibility, in a flurry of unrealistic promises..."

The pope added that he hoped that strengthened democracy everywhere "may be the response to the siren songs of authoritarianism; and that individualism and indifference may be overcome by concern for others, for the poor and for creation".

'HORRENDOUS MODERN ODYSSEY'

Greece is one of the main entry points into the European Union for asylum-seekers fleeing war and poverty-stricken homelands in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

In his address at the presidential palace he compared the plight of today's migrants and refugees, many of whom have died at sea, as a "horrendous modern Odyssey".

Young children in traditional Greek dress, a well as a boy from Africa and a girl from the Philippines, greeted Francis as he stepped off the plane and rode into the city in a simple Fiat 500. Since the start of his papacy in 2013, the Argentine pontiff has shunned large cars or bulletproof vehicles.

Francis will travel to the island of Lesbos for the second time on Sunday to visit a migrant reception center set up after the notorious Moria camp burned to the ground last year.

During a previous visit to the island in 2016, Francis walked through Moria, a camp decried by rights groups for its squalid and overcrowded conditions, and asylum-seekers fell to his feet, wept and begged for help.

He memorably took three Syrian refugee families with him on the plane back to Rome. The pope arranged to have 50 migrants from Cyprus relocated to Italy after his trip this week.

At an emotional meeting with asylum-seekers in Cyprus on Friday, Francis, citing conditions in Libya and elsewhere, said he had a responsibility to tell the truth about the suffering of refugees, many held in conditions he compared to those in Nazi and Soviet camps.

Pope / Pope Francis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

6h | Wheels
Amid increasing interest, many after-school programmes help kids learn preliminary coding lessons. Photo: Scitech Academy

The rising tide of ‘coding for kids’ in Bangladesh

6h | Panorama
Melting of glaciers is not just threatening our future, it is erasing our past too. Photo: Reuters

The melting of our history

9h | Panorama
If South Africa had vaccinated a sizable portion of its population on time, this variant might not have become a source of concern for many. Photo: Reuters.

Omicron is a result of inequity in vaccine distribution

1d | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Alesha Mart goes kaput

Alesha Mart goes kaput

2h | Videos
Sea salt contaminated by plastic

Sea salt contaminated by plastic

2h | Videos
Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

2d | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

2
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

6
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub