Activists gather for Earth Day, urge action to avoid 'dystopian' future

World+Biz

Reuters
22 April, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2023, 05:29 pm

Related News

Activists gather for Earth Day, urge action to avoid 'dystopian' future

Reuters
22 April, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2023, 05:29 pm
People take part in the Extinction Rebellion&#039;s &#039;The Big One&#039; event, in London, Britain, April 21, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People take part in the Extinction Rebellion's 'The Big One' event, in London, Britain, April 21, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Climate change campaigners gathered outside Britain's parliament building ahead of Earth Day to urge action on global warming, while volunteers worldwide geared up to plant trees and clear trash to mark the 54th annual celebration of the environment.

Earth Day this year, officially on Saturday, follows weeks of extreme weather with temperatures soaring to record highs in Thailand and a punishing heatwave in India, where at least 13 people died of heatstroke at a ceremony last weekend.

Average global temperatures could hit all-time highs in 2023 or 2024, climate scientists have warned.

"Climate impacts are here," Areeba Hamid, co-executive director of Greenpeace UK, said on Friday as climate change activists walked down the street outside parliament, some dressed in green costumes and green paint.

Hamid said when she now visits her hometown of Delhi, it feels like "putting your head in the oven" and that London's 2022 heatwave was like "a dystopian film".

"We can't afford that anymore."

Activists led by the Extinction Rebellion group have gathered in London to kick off a four-day action, billed "The Big One", to coincide with Earth Day.

People protest during the Extinction Rebellion&#039;s &#039;The Big One&#039; event, in London, Britain, April 21, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People protest during the Extinction Rebellion's 'The Big One' event, in London, Britain, April 21, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

About 30,000 people have signed up for family-friendly rallies and marches, marking a change in strategy for a group known for its disruptive tactics, including blocking roads, throwing paint and smashing windows.

Globally, there has been a flurry of activity in the run-up to Earth Day, with events being planned in Rome and Boston and major clean-up campaigns at Lake Dal in India's Srinagar and Florida's hurricane-hit Cape Coral.

In Peru, shamans on Friday made an offering to the "Pachamama", or Mother Earth. Holding yellow flowers and rattles, the shamans walked around a papier-mache globe as they performed a cleansing ritual.

FILE PHOTO: Peru&#039;s shamans perform a traditional ritual and make an offer to &quot;Pachamama&quot; (Mother Earth) on the eve of &quot;Earth Day&quot;, in Lima, Peru April 21, 2023. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Peru's shamans perform a traditional ritual and make an offer to "Pachamama" (Mother Earth) on the eve of "Earth Day", in Lima, Peru April 21, 2023. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda/File Photo

The ancestral rituals - whose origins lie in the Indigenous cultures of Peru - are done to thank the Earth and build awareness of the planet, said Walter Alarcon, the president of the Healing Shamans of Peru International Organization.

Earlier in the week, US President Joe Biden pledged to increase funding to help developing countries fight climate change and curb deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest during a meeting with top world leaders.

Governments have fallen far short of pledges in the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit heating of the climate by shifting off fossil fuels, amid crises including Covid-19, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, food shortages and strained ties between China and the U.S., the top two greenhouse gas emitters.

A report by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says the planet is on track to warm beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times - a key threshold for even more damaging impacts - between 2030 and 2035.

"There is a rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a liveable and sustainable future for all," the IPCC has said. "The choices and actions implemented in this decade will have impacts now and for thousands of years."

earth day / climate change / Global warming / Climate Activists

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

4h | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Why that Eid Day afternoon nap hits different

4h | Features
Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfiehWala story

Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfiehWala story

1d | Features
The IMF response to banking failures

The IMF response to banking failures

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

1d | TBS Stories
What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

1d | TBS SPORTS
Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

23h | TBS Entertainment
Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

2d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Bidyanondo catches flak over 'misleading' social media posts
Bangladesh

Bidyanondo catches flak over 'misleading' social media posts