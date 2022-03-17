53 civilians reportedly killed in Chernihiv on Wednesday

A car burns at the side of a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)
As many as 53 civilians have reportedly been killed by Russian forces in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv since Wednesday, according to its regional governor, Vyacheslav Chaus.

"The enemy continues systemic artillery and air strikes on the regional centre. They are destroying civilian infrastructure," he reported on the messaging service Telegram, reports BBC.

"We are suffering huge losses. Fifty-three bodies of our citizens were delivered to the city morgues over the past day alone."

Chaus said local authorities were working to restore power, water and gas supplies to parts of the city despite continued shelling.

The governor also announced another round of talks with Russian troops in order to organise a humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians from the city.

