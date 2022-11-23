4 Chinese nationals killed in US, suspect arrested

Four Chinese nationals were killed on Sunday (20 November) at a rural marijuana farm in the US state of Oklahoma.

Police arrested a suspect named Wu Chen, 45, on Tuesday (22 November), BBC reported, citing law enforcement officials.

Police said that a male suspect entered a building at the marijuana farm located west of Hennessey, Oklahoma, on Sunday and allegedly killed three men and one woman. One person was injured and was airlifted to an area hospital.