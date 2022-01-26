3M profit beats as N95 mask demand surges due to Omicron

World+Biz

Reuters
26 January, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 12:29 pm

Related News

3M profit beats as N95 mask demand surges due to Omicron

The company's iconic Post-it-branded products also saw a surge in sales despite workplace reopenings being pushed back due to the resurgence of Covid-19 cases

Reuters
26 January, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 12:29 pm
The logo of Down Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company 3M is shown in Irvine, California April 13, 2016. Photo :Reuters
The logo of Down Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company 3M is shown in Irvine, California April 13, 2016. Photo :Reuters

3M Co said on Tuesday demand for its N95 respirators had picked up due to a surge in Omicron-related Covid-19 cases, while reporting better-than-expected quarterly profit as more people purchased its air filters and Scotch-branded products.

In December, the United States reported record high Covid-19 cases and hospitalisation rates caused by the more transmissible Omicron variant that spurred demand for 3M's respirators.

However, the company, which is the biggest maker of N95 respirators in the United States, anticipates that the demand will wane in 2022. It reported a 4% fall in its respirator sales for 2021.

The Dow Industrial Average component reported upbeat fourth-quarter profit and revenue on the back of strong demand for its home improvement and personal safety products.

The company's iconic Post-it-branded products also saw a surge in sales despite workplace reopenings being pushed back due to the resurgence of Covid-19 cases.

The Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company continues to navigate supply chain disruptions, raw material and logistics cost inflation and a semiconductor shortage.

"We think macro-related headwinds plus the spread of Omicron somewhat increases near-term growth/earnings volatility for the company," Citi analyst Andrew Kaplowitz said.

3M further pushed its prices high to combat the costs and inflationary pressures. "Our selling price actions continue to gain traction as we went through the quarter," Chief Financial Officer Monish Patolawala said on a call with analysts.

3M's transportation & electronics and safety & industrial units saw 1.5% and 2.2% declines in sales.

Net income attributable to 3M fell to $1.34 billion, or $2.31 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.41 billion, or $2.41 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $2.02 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Net sales edged 0.3% higher to $8.61 billion, beating estimates of $8.55 billion.

Global Economy

omicron / N95

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A recent study found that biomass burning (burning of leaves, wood, etc) is equally responsible as fossil fuel burning for black carbon emission, known to cause cancer. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

‘Biomass burning, high sulphur-containing gasoline are compounding air pollution’

16m | Panorama
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

1h | Habitat
The government has no policy framework in place to provide non-agricultural land to landless people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Polash

Why do landless people not get khas land? 

2h | Panorama
Looking at the mountains of Mirinja range from a jum ghar built on Chimbuk range. Photo: Imran Khan

Scaling Bangladesh's highest peaks: A personal account

3h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

19h | Videos
Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

19h | Videos
Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

23h | Videos
Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

4
The ‘Trimmed Egg’ shaped space holds the journal shelves and reading tables. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Habitat

FBS e-library at the University of Dhaka: Renovation of a masterwork

5
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka

6
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure