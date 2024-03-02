Gemini AI says Modi is Fascist
The reason for this characterization is the ruling BJP's Hindu nationalist ideology, suppression of dissent and use of violence against religious minorities.
The reason for this characterization is the ruling BJP's Hindu nationalist ideology, suppression of dissent and use of violence against religious minorities.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.