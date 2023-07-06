Threading together Threads: What we know so far

"How do I use Threads" or "how to use Threads" will soon become one of the most searched phrases.

I tried it in the early morning, and here is how things are so far.

Threads was made to give users the same functionalities as Twitter without any of the limits Twitter has been implementing lately.

How to sign up with Threads

The registration process for Threads is very straightforward. You just download the Threads app from either iOS or Android app and log in using your Instagram.

There is no option available yet to register only for Threads. Its integration with Instagram comes with many perks, though. If you have a verified Instagram profile, the Threads account you open using it will automatically be verified as well.

Do keep in mind that Threads will take every detail from the Instagram profile. While you can write a new bio or add links to your other profiles, you cannot change the name or the username in Threads. It will take those straight from Instagram.

You can think of it as an extension of Instagram. In Insta, you can only upload photos and videos but in Threads, you can post text up to 500 words, images and videos of up to 5 minutes.

What features does Threads have?

Threads has most of the basic features that Twitter has. You can post text, images or videos and mention others.

Other than liking or commenting, you can repost (like retweet) or quote (where you share the post with your own comments).

The concept of Threads lies within its name. You just start a conversation and everyone joins in, turning it into a massive thread at the end of the day. That entire thread sticks to your first post like it does in Twitter.

Things you cannot do (yet) in Threads

Threads just launched with "not so many" features. However, since it is connected to an Instagram account with the same username, you still have access to some of those.

For example, one of the missing features in Threads is DM. You cannot send private messages to anyone using the app. However, you can just DM them, if necessary, in their Instagram.

Many complained that they are looking at posts from random people or profiles that they didn't follow. This is because Meta is using its own algorithm to come up with content that one user may like.

Check-in options are not there either. When you post, you just get a text box with an option to add images or videos, and that's that.

Threads still don't have any option to go live. Hashtags aren't there either.

In conclusion, Threads is an app that can start a conversation and everyone can participate in that conversation.

Personal observations

I like Threads for what it is now. We don't need live videos on Threads. We don't need DMs either. We have many other social media platforms for those.

If Threads remains the way it is now, it will be a haven for those who just need something less cluttered.

Is it a Twitter rival? While it looks a lot similar, I believe that Meta wanted to come up with something between Instagram and Twitter. They clearly don't want to take all the Facebook users to Threads, which they will end up doing with features like live videos or location tagging.