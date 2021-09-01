Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G pre-orders are skyrocketing

Samsung opened its new chapter of innovation by redefining the foldable feature with two new smartphones- the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G. Built with craftsmanship and flagship innovations, both the devices are premium and luxurious foldable smartphones.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 offer users unique ways to work, watch, and play with extraordinary innovation techniques that Samsung fans have come to love over the many years. As the company unveiled the two devices, the pre-orders are already spiraling upwards. In fact, several pre-order data for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 reveals that Samsung's new Foldables are a sensation, far outpacing past generations.

According to information by the Korean Yonhap News, the pre-orders for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G & Z Flip3 5G have already surpassed the 800,000 marks in Korea. Around 60 percent of pre-orders have been placed for Galaxy Z Flip3, and most of the customers are young people, whereas the rest of the pre-orders are for Z Fold3. Meanwhile, Korean media outlet The Elec has stated in one of its reports that Samsung is hopeful about selling as much as 7 million Z series devices this year, with Z Flip3 amounting to 3.5 million to 4 million units and Z Fold3 amounting to around 2.5 million to 3 million units worldwide.

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold3 5G smartphone is a two-in-one device, part smartphone, and part tablet. The full-size smartphone folds open to make the screen bigger, like a tablet. With S pen support, multitasking features, and an exclusive design, the Z Fold3 5G is packed with exceptional attributes.

Customers purchasing the Z Fold3 5G will receive a flip cover equipped with an S pen slot and an S pen for free. The company has introduced the Assured Buy Back offer, where customers will get a minimum of BDT 1,00,000 as an exchange value upon the subsequent purchase of the Galaxy Fold device. Customers can subscribe to the exclusive offer by paying BDT 5,000 only.

Life is unpredictable, and accidents can occur anytime; hence, Samsung is providing a one-year screen replacement warranty at BDT 56,000. Customers purchasing the Z Fold3 5G on pre-order will get the service at BDT 13,500 only. Previous Galaxy Z Fold users can enjoy exciting exchange offer benefits. Under the offer, users can avail of BDT 15,000 discount along with the exchange value. Besides, users can enjoy an additional discount of BDT 10,000 with the exchange value by availing of exchange offers on selective smartphones. Along with many other deals, customers will get the opportunity to win Galaxy Buds Pro upon purchasing the new Galaxy Z Fold3 priced at BDT 1,84,999.

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

It folds into the pocket, tucks into the purse, and slips into the skinniest jeans. Then take it out, and it flips open into a full-screen 5G smartphone. Style meets function in the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, with a larger, more customizable screen that folds in half to get smaller. Samsung has combined industry-leading features and cutting-edge app optimizations with foldable form factors to take the foldable experience further with the Z Flip3 5G.

Upon purchasing the Z Flip3 5G, customers can enjoy a discount of BDT 10,000 with the exchange value by availing of exchange offers on selective smartphones. In addition, users can avail of BDT 10,000 cashback or get a chance to win Galaxy Buds Pro on pre-order. Customers can enjoy several other offers upon purchasing the new Galaxy Z Flip3 priced at BDT 1,09,999.

To ensure a convenient buying experience for the customers, Samsung offers EMI facilities with 0% interest. Standard Chartered Bank will provide BDT 5000 cashback for both Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 with 24 months of installments. Whereas City Bank American Express will provide BDT 5000 cashback for Galaxy Z Fold3 with 24 months of EMI services.

Redefining the user experience of Foldables once again, Samsung is putting convenience and customizability in your pocket with the latest Galaxy Z Series. Whether you are looking for a device that fits your style or productivity features that can keep up with your workflow, Samsung has shaped exceptional attributes to both Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G that provides the ultimate smartphone experience.