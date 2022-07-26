Samsung’s ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ incoming with innovational wonders

Samsung is set to unveil their next line of revolutionary smartphones and wearables in the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, scheduled on 10 August

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

After lots of speculations and rumours, Samsung is set to unveil their next line of revolutionary smartphones and wearables in the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, scheduled on 10 August.

The event is set to be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com and Samsung's YouTube channel beginning at 7:00pm Bangladesh time (10:00pm Korean Time).

Samsung recently released a teaser that strongly indicates foldables might be a core focus of the event, reads a press release.

Although there's no details in the teaser, the image of a side profile of a flipped phone leaves much scope of imagination for the Samsung lovers and tech geeks, in general.

Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of Mobile, Samsung Mobile, said, "Samsung has always been confident of the innovative designs and the unparalleled performance of its flip and fold smartphones. Last year, we witnessed an unbelievable response from our customers, as the preorder lots for its Galaxy Z Series handsets were nearly sold-out within less than 24 hours. We believe, like the previous year, we will be able to offer our customers such devices that will take their smartphone experiences to the next level".

Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 is set to be an exciting occasion for Samsung lovers – especially those looking for gadgets outside the usual smartphone lineup.

