Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: A flagship that embraces AI tech

In recent years, extensive discussions, criticisms, and diverse predictions about artificial intelligence (AI) have emerged across various sectors. Some envision a future where AI takes over all workplace tasks, sidelining human involvement.

But despite concerns about its impact, there is no denying that AI is significantly streamlining our lives. Avoiding the integration of this technology seems unavoidable, especially for big tech brands who are constantly trying to outdo each other.

This year, Samsung already seems to be ahead in the AI race in the world of smartphones, with the Galaxy S24 Ultra coming with their special collaborative AI to make it easier to use. This flagship phone was launched globally and in Bangladesh on 18 January.

The launching event in Bangladesh was held at the Happiness Cafe in Gulshan.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is the first smartphone to feature Galaxy AI — a new technology that brings advanced capabilities to the device, such as adaptive display, intelligent battery, and enhanced camera.

What can the Galaxy AI do?

Imagine needing to establish a business or employment contract with someone in Spain, but you are facing a language barrier because you don't understand Spanish. Here's where this phone becomes invaluable. Its AI-driven live call or chat translation supports 15 world languages.

With this feature, if the other person speaks in Spanish, you can effortlessly translate it into English in real-time. Keep in mind that for this functionality, the phone's mobile data or Wi-Fi must be active as the AI relies on an internet connection.

There is more: think if you are conducting an interview and need to write an article based on it, but you have limited time and the potential monotony of transcribing a long recording does not make the task particularly appealing. The S24 Ultra phone offers a helpful feature allowing you to transcribe the interview at your convenience.

The battery also has an intelligent feature, which optimises the power consumption based on the usage patterns and preferences. The Galaxy AI, which adapts the display settings, such as the brightness, the colour temperature, and the refresh rate, based on the ambient light, the content, and the user's eye comfort. Galaxy AI also enhances the camera performance, such as the zoom, the focus, and the scene recognition, based on the shooting conditions and the user's preferences.

Moreover, the phone features a web assistant powered by AI, which efficiently summarises and organises articles into bullet points, providing enhanced user convenience. Additionally, it can translate these bullet points as needed.

While various GPT models, such as ChatGPT-4 and Bing AI, perform similar tasks, Samsung's implementation seems to be more reliable.

The specs

The phone boasts the same stunning design like its past year's versions, especially like the S23 Ultra, along with powerful performance and a plethora of features. It features a titanium exterior with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that offers a stunning resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2600 nits.

However, unlike Samsung's earlier models, the Galaxy S24 Ultra lacks a curved display but at a glance, the screen might appear subtly curved. The current display boasts a more modern and aesthetic design, which contributes to the Galaxy S24 Ultra's symmetrical and pleasing appearance, ensuring user comfort.

The display also supports HDR10+ and Corning Gorilla Glass Armor, which protects the screen from scratches and drops. Moreover, it is also compatible with the S Pen, which allows users to write, draw, and control the device with ease.

This phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which is based on a 4nm process and offers blazing-fast performance. The chip has an octa-core CPU, which consists of one Cortex-X4 core clocked at 3.3GHz, five Cortex-A720 cores clocked at 3.2GHz, and two Cortex-A520 cores clocked at 2.3GHz.

The chip also has an Adreno 750 GPU, which supports high-end gaming and graphics. The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with up to 1TB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM, which ensures smooth multitasking and ample space for apps and files.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a quad camera setup on the back, which consists of a 200MP main camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The main camera has a multi-directional PDAF, a laser AF, and an OIS, which enable fast and accurate focusing and stabilisation.

The periscope telephoto camera has a 5x optical zoom, while the telephoto camera has a 3x optical zoom. The ultrawide camera has a 120-degree field of view and a Super Steady video mode. The camera also supports 8K video recording, HDR10+, and an LED flash. The front camera has a 12MP sensor, which supports dual video call, HDR10+, and 4K video recording.

S24 Ultra users will get slightly more battery backup than the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The battery in 23 Ultra was 4855 mAh, which is 5,000 in the current version, and supports 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

Samsung has consistently delivered impressive camera performance in recent years, particularly excelling in zoom capabilities. The S24 Ultra boasts a quad rear camera setup, featuring a powerful 200MP main lens with f/1.7 and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, enabling up to 5x zoom. Notably, this device can record 8k videos at 5x zoom. Additionally, it offers a feature-rich photo editing tool, now conveniently accessible directly on your phone, eliminating the need to switch to your computer for editing.

Currently, the phone is offered in two colours: Titanium Black and Titanium Grey.

It boasts a range of sensors, including a fingerprint sensor under the display, accelerometer, gyro, proximity sensor, compass, barometer, and a UWB (Ultra Wideband) chip. Connectivity options include Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, and 5G. Running on Android 14 with One UI 6.1, the device is equipped for advanced performance.

The global price for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is $1,299; however, the price in Bangladesh is yet to be revealed. Samsung has assured that the pricing details will be unveiled in the coming days. Furthermore, pre-order customers are promised significant discounts and cashback offers, and upon availability, they can benefit from a 36-month EMI facility.