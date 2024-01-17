Everything we know about the stunning Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specs

Tech

Hindustan Times
17 January, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 06:42 pm

Related News

Everything we know about the stunning Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specs

Ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, here’s everything we know about the stunning Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specs so far including features like a titanium frame, powerful processor, new camera, and more

Hindustan Times
17 January, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 06:42 pm
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to launch today at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Photo: Collected
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to launch today at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Photo: Collected

Samsung is gearing up for the big unveil of its latest flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series later today, January 17.

The Galaxy Unpacked event is being held in San Jose, California, and will be streamed live online for the world to witness Samsung's latest tech innovations. As part of its flagship smartphone lineup, three models are expected to launch - Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

While the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus are likely to get upgrades over their predecessors, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to be the highlight of the show, with major upgrades coming its way. Ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, here's everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specs so far.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: All the rumours

A rumour claims that the upcoming flagship smartphone, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might feature a titanium frame. This would be a smart move considering its rival, Apple has provided a titanium chassis in the iPhone 15 Pro models. In theory, it could mean a more durable yet lighter Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is reported to get the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip under the hood. It is one of the most powerful chipsets in the market. it could give a big power boost to Samsung's upcoming flagship, leading to an enhanced user experience. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could be a phone for gamers courtesy of one big feature - a larger vapour chamber. Leaks say it might get a vapour chamber 1.9 times bigger than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. This feature might particularly appeal to gamers as smartphones tend to get heated up after long and intense gaming sessions.

It will likely sport a quad camera setup with 200MP+12MP+50MP+10MP cameras, according to analysts. While the camera system looks almost the same on paper except for one sensor, leaks claim it could be better courtesy of a new chip and AI features.

Lastly, Samsung is likely to showcase a host of new AI features onboard the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It has already teased that 'Galaxy AI is coming'. A standout revelation from the leaks introduces "Circle to Search," a new Google-powered feature that allows users to search any image, video, or text on their screen without the need for screenshots. Moreover, "Live Translate" for phone calls, AI-driven improvements to night zoom, and an innovative "Note Assist" feature within Samsung's Notes app may also be on the way.

Samsung / S24 / Samsung Galaxy S24 / Smartphone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

20m | Features
Sketch: TBS

Man on 'EcoFlow Revive' mission: How Hasibul Hasan Ahmed plans to revive Banani lake

7h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to choose perfect major before university

8h | Pursuit
Photo: Saikat Roy

What car sales data tell about wealth distribution in Bangladesh

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The central bank announced contractionary monetary policy

The central bank announced contractionary monetary policy

1h | Videos
Imran Khan was accused of violating the Marriage Act

Imran Khan was accused of violating the Marriage Act

1h | Videos
Payment dispute drama in BPL again

Payment dispute drama in BPL again

2h | Videos
Ferry sank with 9 cars at Paturia

Ferry sank with 9 cars at Paturia

3h | Videos