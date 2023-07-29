Asus Zenfone 10: Small, but stands tall

Photo: Collected

In a world where Android phones seem to grow larger with each passing year, the arrival of a new Asus Zenfone has become a delightful event for those who prefer more compact devices. Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, the Asus Zenfone 10 keeps the tradition alive by offering top-notch specifications in a package that can still be deemed "small" in today's standards, even with its 5.9-inch screen.

With Apple's decision to discontinue the latest iPhone Minis last year, the options for individuals seeking a powerful yet not overly large smartphone became limited once more. However, Asus has consistently defied this trend, setting itself apart by crafting its compact Zenfones.

Let's dive into the most useful innovative features of the Asus Zenfone 10 and see how it holds up in the modern spec-heavy smartphone industry.

Display

Who doesn't want visual clarity and an immersive experience on their smartphones? The 5.9-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate delivers exactly that.

But there is a catch. The 144Hz refresh rate is only accessible in Game Genie while playing mobile games. But the user interface still remains silky smooth at 120Hz. As intended, it conserves some power compared to using it at 144Hz all the time, and to be honest, most people won't even notice the difference.

The bezels on the Zenfone 10 are not exactly tiny either, with a much more pronounced chin compared to the forehead. But for a phone this small, compromises like this are expected.

Performance and battery

Under the hood, the Zenfone 10 packs a punch with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and up to 16GB RAM. Its smooth day-to-day performance ensures multitasking and gaming are a breeze.

Similar to its predecessor, the smartphone retains its ability to be charged with up to 30 watts. When starting with a fully depleted battery, it takes approximately 90 minutes for the display to reach 100% capacity once more. However, a significant advancement lies in the Zenfone 10's newfound compatibility with wireless charging, supporting up to 15 watts for added convenience.

Camera

Ever been in a situation where you're about to shoot a video or snap a photo, but your hand is all shaky or you are on a bumpy road? The Zenfone 10's 50MP main camera with gimbal stabilisation ensures shake-free photos and smooth videos even on the go.

Besides, the 13MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view captures expansive landscapes with stunning detail.

The 32MP RGBW front camera excels in low-light conditions, producing vivid selfies with improved image quality. Innovative camera features like Quick Shot and AI Object Sense further enhance your photography experience.

Design and build quality

The Zenfone 10 retains the compact size and shape of its predecessor, the Zenfone 9, weighing only 172 grams. Its grippy polycarbonate backing and metal frame provide a tough, durable build, and it's available in five attractive colour options.

The screen is protected by one of the toughest Gorilla Glass Victus.

The IP68 water and dust resistance rating makes it resilient to occasional splashes, allowing you to enjoy life without worry.

But the polycarbonate backing might be prone to wear and tear on the edges.



Additional features, and some missing ones

The Zenfone 10 brings back the much-loved headphone jack and incorporates stereo speakers, though some users might find the bass slightly lacking compared to the previous version.

The user interface comes with this cool Edge Panel, which gives you easy access to all sorts of handy features.

As the fingerprint sensor is built right over the power button, this allows you to customise slide gestures, making your whole experience super smooth and personalised. For example by sliding down you can bring the notification bar, you can also set it to forward and rewind youtube videos.

The auto-focus option on the camera is missing, which might be a drawback for photography enthusiasts.

Additionally, the duration of OS and Security Updates is shorter compared to some competing brands.

And some users may find the bass in stereo speakers slightly inferior to the previous version.

Conclusion

The Asus Zenfone 10 is the perfect choice for those seeking a powerful and compact smartphone. With its flagship performance, gimbal camera, and impressive battery life, it excels in every aspect.

This phone enhances your photography, immerses you in gaming, and boosts productivity while multitasking with its cutting-edge latest chipset.

Considering the compact size, camera features, and impressive battery life, the Asus Zenfone 10 emerges as a strong contender against the Google Pixel 7. The Zenfone 10's faster fingerprint sensor, lower heat generation, and quicker charging further add to its appeal. Although Asus has taken shots at Google's flagship, it falls short of being a complete Pixel killer.

The Zenfone 10 is a well-designed smartphone with a surprisingly powerful battery and processor performance for its size.

Nevertheless, Google's persistent endeavours in camera technology and software keep it at the forefront in that area.

Ultimately, the choice between the two will hinge on individual priorities. If you seek an affordable flagship with outstanding durability, superior processor, and battery performance, the Zenfone 10 won't disappoint.

But for those who prioritise top-tier camera quality and software experience, the Pixel 7 remains hard to beat.

However, if you're already a happy owner of the Asus Zenfone 9, you can consider sticking to it for now.