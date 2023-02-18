Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Mild upgrades for big gains? 

Samsung has just shown off the Galaxy S23 series and straight up, it is evident that Samsung has done exactly what Apple did with the iPhone 14 last year; except that Samsung is using the latest chip on all models.

The Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra use the much-hyped, enhanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip as part of the Snapdragon for Galaxy initiative.

Other than that, a few tweaks here and some mild updates there make the Galaxy S23 series fresh enough to let Samsung call it a day. Is this a good or a missed opportunity?

These phones are new in the same way the iPhone 14 Pro is new. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus ditch the camera hump and get the new "camera island" design that caught everyone's fancy on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

With this minor design change and the light pastel colour shades, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus look fresh. The phones are built nicely as ever but Samsung's use of a glossy side-frame enhances the "premium feel". These two are the new bling machines to flaunt in the town!

Then there's the Galaxy S23 Ultra which looks just like the older model. Look closely though and the enhanced camera lenses as well as the flatter sides are evident for S22 Ultra regulars. The S Pen sits in the same spot as before and Samsung continues to use the 'Note-esque' rectangular shape for this phone.

Both phones use the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for better drop protection, and the Armor Aluminum returns as the choice of metal on the sides. Nothing changes for the water and dust protection here.