Daraz, Samsung join hands for launching new phone from Samsung Galaxy series

Corporates

TBS Report
10 October, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 03:06 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Daraz Bangladesh has partnered up with Samsung Bangladesh to bring in the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy A04s (4/128) to be launched on 10 October (Monday).

The agreement was signed between Daraz and Fair Electronics Limited (FEL), Samsung's authorized distributor in a ceremony held at Daraz Banani Head office on 3 October, reads a press release.

The agreement was signed in the presence of high officials from Samsung, FEL and Daraz Bangladesh.

Mohammed Mesbah Uddin, Chief Marketing Officer, Fair Group; Muzammel Hossain khan, Deputy Manager, Sales Operations (Mobile); Tahsin Rabby, Category Manager, E-commerce Business Operation (Mobile) and on behalf of Samsung, Junyoung Nam, General Manager (Bangladesh Branch); Fazlul Musawwir Choudhury, Head of Product Planning; Syed Md. Badrul Arifeen, Chief Manager, Product Planning and Fariz Enam, Product Manager, were present. From Daraz, Shabbir Hossain, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Hasinul Quddus, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer were present at the agreement signing ceremony.                                                                                   

"At Daraz, we are dedicated to creating more opportunities for brands as well as our customers through partnerships so that both parties can get benefitted. Such partnerships create more access to genuine products from the leading brands for the customers. With this collaboration, we are hopeful to strengthen our relationship with Samsung and make Samsung devices more available to our beloved customers", said Shabbir Hossain, CCO, Daraz Bangladesh.

Samsung Bangladesh General Manager Junyoung Nam said, "In today's fast-paced lifestyle, we require faster, safer, and more affordable delivery choices. That is why I always choose Daraz to purchase my daily essentials. From electronics to daily groceries, Daraz has become a one-stop solution for millions of people in Bangladesh. We are happy to join hands with Daraz as it will help our users to buy Samsung phones, including our upcoming release Galaxy A04s, with ease."

Samsung Galaxy A04s will offer a bundle of plus points for the socially active people. Apart from the smooth and stylish design, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch display and offers 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor and palm selfie feature, making it all the more convenient for socially active people to take social media ready snaps. The device comes with One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 OS that makes this phone ready for heavy usage.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

