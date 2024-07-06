OnePlus re-launches Watch 2 with eSIM, refined design

Tech

TBS Report
06 July, 2024, 08:15 am
Last modified: 06 July, 2024, 08:15 am

OnePlus re-launches Watch 2 with eSIM, refined design

TBS Report
06 July, 2024, 08:15 am
Last modified: 06 July, 2024, 08:15 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

OnePlus has recently launched an upgraded version of its smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 2, in China.

Following criticism of its initial smartwatch, OnePlus aims to enhance user experience with new features, reports 9To5Google.

The OnePlus Watch 2 retains its foundation with Wear OS, powered by the Snapdragon W5 processor and dual-chip architecture, alongside a robust 500 mAh battery, ensuring prolonged usage.

Key updates include a redesigned appearance, featuring traditional side buttons replacing the previous asymmetrical ones. The addition of a numbered ring around the screen further distinguishes this model.

Notably, the watch now supports eSIM and LTE capabilities, addressing previous limitations.

While primarily available in China, the OnePlus Watch 2 is priced at ￥1799 (approximately $250).

9To5Google also reports there have been discussions about a global release under the name "OnePlus Watch 2R," hinting at a more affordable variant, though the exact timing remains uncertain.

