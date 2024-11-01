Apple unveils new Macs with M4 chips

TBS Report
01 November, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 08:13 pm

Apple recently announced a set of new Macs equipped with the new M4 series chips and Apple Intelligence. The three-day-long announcement series consisted of three major lineups—iMac, MacBooks and Mac mini.

Colourful new iMac

Photo: Apple
Photo: Apple

The latest iMac is powered by Apple's M4 chip, offering up to a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. The 24-inch display includes an optional "nano-texture glass" to reduce glare, and Apple has upgraded the base model with 16GB of RAM. Starting at $1,299, the entry-level iMac features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, while a higher-end $1,499 version includes four.

MacBook Pro for power users

Photo: Apple
Photo: Apple

The MacBook Pro lineup gets a major performance boost with the new M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max processors, available in both 14- and 16-inch models. Like the iMac, the MacBook Pro has the optional nano-texture display and now starts with 16GB of RAM. Prices begin at $1,599 for the 14-inch model and $2,499 for the 16-inch. The laptops come in space black and silver.

Mac mini gets even 'mini-er'

Photo: Apple
Photo: Apple

Apple also introduced a more compact Mac mini, featuring an M4 chip and 16GB of RAM in a 5-inch square design. The Mac Mini packs a range of connectivity options, including USB-C and Thunderbolt ports, HDMI and ethernet. Starting at $599, a higher-performance version with the M4 Pro is available for $1,399.

Apart from these major announcements, some notable upgrades are: USB-C has come to all the Apple accessories including the Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad. Besides, the tech giant has confirmed that Apple Intelligence is rolling out soon.

