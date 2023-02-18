Apple is working on a touchscreen MacBook Pro!

Sounds unreal, but MacBook Pro is all set to get a touchscreen! Apple is said to be working on adding a touchscreen to Macs. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a new MacBook Pro with an OLED display could be the first touchscreen Mac in the year 2025. According to the report, Apple is actively engaged in the project and the company is seriously considering making touchscreen MacBooks.

Apple is expected to retain the traditional laptop design with its first touchscreen MacBook Pro. The laptop will have a trackpad and a keyboard but the display would get support for touch input. According to the report, the first touchscreen Macs are likely to use macOS, as Apple is not actively working to combine iPadOS and macOS.

Notably, Apple has been repeatedly denying the idea of a touchscreen Mac over the years. Hence, a touchscreen Mac is considered to be a big move by Apple. According to a report by MacRumors, "In 2010, for example, Steve Jobs said that 'touch surfaces don't want to be vertical" due to arm fatigue associated with holding up a finger to the screen. And in 2021, Apple's hardware engineering chief John Ternus said the Mac was 'totally optimised for indirect input' and said the company did not feel there was a good reason to change that at the time."