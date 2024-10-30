Shaping the future: Jude William Genilo on ULAB's vision for the next decade

How much progress has ULAB made towards its goals since inception? And what is your vision for the next 10 years?

When the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) was founded, we aimed high—our goals focused on providing a world-class liberal arts education that promotes critical thinking, creativity and ethical leadership. We wanted to foster an environment where interdisciplinary learning and innovation could thrive, blending global knowledge with our rich local culture.

I'm proud to say that we've made significant strides since then. ULAB is now recognized as a forward-thinking institution dedicated to academic excellence, social responsibility and sustainability.

Our programs in communication, media studies, English and humanities, and business have gained a reputation for effectively merging theory with practice. This prepares our students to navigate today's fast-paced world confidently.

We have also created platforms for meaningful student engagement through research, community projects, and extracurricular activities that align with their aspirations for societal impact. Our initiatives, like the Green Campus project and research focused on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), underscore our commitment to sustainability and ethical leadership.

Additionally, our partnerships with local and global institutions have enriched opportunities for both students and faculty, solidifying ULAB's role in the higher education landscape of Bangladesh.

Looking ahead, we envision ULAB evolving into a hub for innovation and thought leadership in South Asia. Over the next decade, we aim to strengthen our research capabilities, enhance global partnerships and influence national and regional policies on pressing issues like climate change, media literacy and digital transformation.

We are eager to adopt new teaching methods, such as incorporating artificial intelligence and transmedia storytelling into our curricula, to better prepare our future leaders. Ultimately, we aspire for ULAB to be a beacon of liberal arts education—not just in Bangladesh, but globally—nurturing leaders who think critically, act ethically, and work collaboratively to drive positive change.

In which areas do you see the most potential for research growth at ULAB? Are there specific fields or projects you want to prioritise?

At ULAB we are excited about the potential for research growth in several areas that align with both national needs and global challenges. We believe in the power of interdisciplinary learning, and we're focusing on fields where innovative, socially responsible research can make a real difference.

Sustainable development and climate change: Bangladesh faces significant climate challenges, so research in sustainability is crucial. We aim to expand our work in environmental studies and climate adaptation, linking academic research to practical, community-based solutions.

Our partnerships with environmental organizations and initiatives like the Green Campus project are key to this effort.

Media and digital transformation: The digital age brings both opportunities and challenges. Our Media Studies and Journalism department is ready to lead research in digital media, transmedia storytelling and the ethical implications of AI in journalism.

Given the current political and social changes in Bangladesh, we prioritize exploring how digital platforms can enhance democracy, freedom of expression, and media literacy.

Digital humanities and AI integration: We recognise digital humanities as a growing field and aim to integrate AI across various academic disciplines, such as literature and history. This will allow us to analyze large datasets, preserve knowledge and deepen our understanding of human experiences while exploring AI's impact on creativity and ethics.

Social innovation and entrepreneurship: We are dedicated to fostering research that supports social entrepreneurship, particularly in tackling social, economic and environmental issues. Our goal is to understand how social enterprises can drive sustainable development and empower marginalized communities.

Policy research and governance: As Bangladesh navigates complex changes, there's potential for expanding research on governance and participatory democracy. We are particularly interested in how digital tools can enhance transparency and inclusive participation, aiming to create more accountable political systems.

In the coming decade, we plan to broaden our research initiatives and align our priorities with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), striving to become a leading research institution in Bangladesh that drives social change through interdisciplinary, community-focused research.

What steps is ULAB taking to ensure students graduate with the skills employers want? Are there plans for curriculum reforms?

We are committed to preparing our graduates for the job market's evolving demands. Employers today look for individuals who possess critical thinking, adaptability, creativity, and digital literacy. To bridge the gap between academic knowledge and industry needs, we are implementing several strategies:

Industry-linked curriculum: We collaborate closely with industry partners to ensure our programs meet market demands. By engaging with employers, industry experts, and alumni, we gather valuable insights that shape our curriculum.

This keeps our courses relevant to current trends in fields like communication, business, technology, and environmental studies. We also incorporate real-world projects to give students practical experience in solving industry challenges.

Internships and work placement programs: ULAB has established partnerships with various companies, NGOs, and government agencies to offer internship opportunities. These experiences are crucial for students to apply their knowledge in professional settings and develop essential soft skills like teamwork and communication.

Our dedicated Career Services Office supports students in finding internships and job placements, providing career counseling and professional development workshops.

Essential skills development: We emphasize essential skills through our Essential Skills Program (ESP), which includes various modules over four terms. This program equips students with a well-rounded skill set that goes beyond academics, focusing on soft skills, digital literacy, critical thinking and ethical leadership.

Alumni and industry engagement: We maintain strong ties with our alumni, many of whom have successful careers across diverse sectors. We invite them and industry professionals to share their experiences, mentor students, and provide insights into industry expectations.

This engagement helps students stay informed about emerging trends and build professional networks for future career growth.

Through these initiatives, we aim to ensure that ULAB graduates are not only knowledgeable but also equipped with the skills and experiences necessary to thrive in today's job market.

