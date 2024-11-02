How Southeast University nurtures individual potential

Every individual is endowed with a unique gift: the potential to make distinct contributions to the world. However, realising this potential requires more than just innate ability; it demands dedication, discipline, and sacrifice. With hard work and commitment, anyone can unleash their individual strengths and positively impact their surroundings.

Nestled in the heart of Tejgaon, Dhaka, Southeast University (SEU) offers a nurturing environment for students to cultivate their potential. The institution stands as a beacon of opportunity for those eager to grow and evolve. With a diverse range of degree programs, SEU empowers students to pursue their academic ambitions and achieve their life goals. Yet, it is important to remember that earning a degree is merely the first step on a longer journey toward personal and professional development.

At SEU, our focus extends beyond traditional academics. The university encourages students to engage in a variety of campus activities designed to enhance their soft skills. From self-development workshops to academic seminars, and industry certifications to event management, students have the chance to explore and develop a wide array of competencies.

The SEU Ambassador Award recognizes and honours students who consistently engage in extracurricular activities, providing an added incentive for personal growth and involvement in the university community.

The overarching goal for each student is to become a problem solver. SEU emphasises the importance of identifying challenges, especially those relevant to their fields of study. Throughout their university experience, students are encouraged to present problems to their peers, fostering a collaborative environment where solutions can be developed collectively. Engaging with subject teachers for support and guidance plays a crucial role in this process, as their expertise can help students refine their ideas and navigate toward actionable solutions. Ultimately, these collaborative efforts can culminate in research papers that document the solutions and limitations encountered along the way.

As you embark on your journey at Southeast University, look forward to the wealth of resources available to you. This is a place where your potential can be nurtured, and your unique contributions can be developed and showcased to the world. Embrace the challenges, seize the opportunities, and prove your value as you transform into the problem solver you are meant to be.

Prof Yusuf Mahbubul Islam is the vice chancellor at Southeast University