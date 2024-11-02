The path to progress: Dr Abdur Rab discusses IUBAT’s role in education, research and innovation

In an interview with The Business Standard, Dr Abdur Rab, vice chancellor of the International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT), reflects on the university's progress, mission and future ambitions. Established with the visionary goal of producing at least one professional graduate from every village in Bangladesh, IUBAT has grown into one of the country's leading private universities.

Dr Rab discusses the university's focus on research growth, industry-relevant curriculum reforms and fostering a culture of entrepreneurship among students, as well as IUBAT's ongoing efforts to strengthen international collaborations.

How far has the university come in achieving this vision since its inception and what are its future plans?

IUBAT's founding vision, set in 1991, was indeed ambitious, to produce at least one professional graduate from each village in Bangladesh. Over the years, we've made remarkable strides toward this goal, with over 5,000 graduates and around 8,000 current students from 12,000 different villages and neighbourhoods across the country.

Today, IUBAT is recognized globally and is ranked 1401 by QS, placing it among the top five private universities in Bangladesh. Our commitment to inclusivity is reflected in our motto: "Higher education for all qualified persons and financial assistance for meritorious but financially handicapped."

Our aim is to rank within the top 500 universities worldwide and to enhance our contributions to sustainable development, both within Bangladesh and internationally.

Which areas of research does the university prioritise?

Research is indeed central to IUBAT's mission and we focus on areas that can make a real impact on Bangladesh's socio-economic and environmental challenges. Priority fields include sustainable agriculture, economic development, renewable energy, public health and urban planning.

We're also dedicated to research in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, data analytics and climate resilience. These efforts align closely with national priorities, and we're committed to preparing students to make meaningful contributions to these sectors.

Funding is often a challenge for research. How is IUBAT addressing this?

We understand that research funding is crucial and we've already allocated resources to the Dr Miyan Research Centre, which promotes research among our faculty and students. Beyond that, we're pursuing collaborations with national and international organisations to support various research projects.

We're working with Yunan University of China on a Perennial Rice Research Project, with technical support from IRRI for other rice-related research. We are also planning to establish an international research fund and seek grants and partnerships to enhance our research output and encourage knowledge sharing and innovation.

Preparing students for the workforce is essential in today's job market. How does IUBAT ensure that graduates are ready to meet industry demands?

At IUBAT, we continuously update our curriculum with insights from industry leaders and our alumni to ensure it meets real-world demands. Our curriculum combines theoretical learning with hands-on experience, including field visits, guest speakers, case studies and project-based assignments.

A highlight of our program is the "practicum" semester, where students work as interns in their respective industries to gain practical skills. We also have a dedicated training centre focused on teaching the latest IT skills to our students, ensuring they are job-ready upon graduation.

How does IUBAT support student entrepreneurs?

Recognizing the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship, we've integrated an Entrepreneurship course into several undergraduate programs. In addition, we established the IUBAT Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (IIEC), which provides mentorship, funding opportunities and workshops.

This centre supports students who aspire to launch their own businesses by offering the skills, incubation facilities, and training necessary to turn ideas into viable ventures. We believe in fostering a culture of job creators rather than job seekers and are committed to supporting the nation's focus on innovation and entrepreneurship.

How is IUBAT expanding its international collaborations and what benefits do these bring to students?

IUBAT has academic agreements with 35 universities and research institutes across the USA, Canada, Europe, Africa and Asia, enabling research, faculty exchange, student exchange and internship opportunities. We are actively pursuing more partnerships to provide our students with international exposure, access to global knowledge, and the chance to study or work abroad.

These collaborations enrich students' academic experiences, broaden their perspectives and open up new career pathways.

IUBAT's engineering and business programs play a critical role in the country's economy. How do you align these programs with industry needs?

We regularly conduct surveys with employers to understand the evolving skills and expertise they seek, particularly for our engineering and business graduates. By emphasising essential skills such as digital literacy, sustainable business practices and technical expertise in areas like manufacturing, infrastructure and IT, we ensure our curriculum is industry-relevant.

Close collaborations with industry leaders allow us to continuously adapt and equip our graduates to contribute effectively to Bangladesh's economic growth and development.