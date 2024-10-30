IUBAT’s legacy: Empowering communities, one graduate at a time

The International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) stands as one of Bangladesh's leading private universities, with a legacy rooted in the country's early push for private education. Founded in 1991, IUBAT was the vision of Dr M Alimullah Miyan, a former professor and director at the Institute of Business Administration, University of Dhaka.

His journey toward establishing IUBAT began in 1989, when he submitted a groundbreaking proposal to the Government of Bangladesh, seeking permission to launch a private university.

At that time, the concept of private universities was novel in Bangladesh. Dr Miyan's relentless advocacy ultimately bore fruit when the National Parliament passed the Private University Law in 1992, creating the framework that enabled the establishment of over 100 private universities.

Today, two-thirds of Bangladeshi students in higher education attend private universities, a reflection of how institutions like IUBAT have transformed the country's educational landscape.

Shaping education with a purpose

At the heart of IUBAT's mission is human resource development through quality education. The university focuses on fostering knowledge and skills that contribute to Bangladesh's socio-economic progress.

This is achieved through outcome-based curricula that emphasise adaptability, research and global exposure. IUBAT places a special focus on equity, ensuring that students from all backgrounds can access education.

With its Knowledge-Based Area Development (KBAD) vision, IUBAT aims to produce at least one professional graduate from every village or neighbourhood across Bangladesh. To date, students and graduates from all 64 districts and 540 out of 550 upazilas (sub-districts) have passed through IUBAT's doors, with over 17,000 graduates shaping the professional landscape of the nation.

A campus designed for growth

IUBAT's sprawling 20-bigha campus offers students an ideal environment for learning, surrounded by green spaces and fountains. It combines modern amenities like laboratories, playgrounds, a basketball court and indoor sports facilities, ensuring a balanced lifestyle for students.

The campus also features two cafeterias, one indoor and one outdoor, along with a mosque and an enriched library equipped with both physical and digital resources. The university's holistic educational approach is reflected in its interdisciplinary programs that blend business, agriculture and technology, offering students a well-rounded experience.

IUBAT's commitment to nurturing leaders is evident through initiatives like the Miyan Research Institute, which drives faculty and institutional research, and the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre (IIEC), which supports students in developing their business ideas into viable ventures.

What IUBAT offers

IUBAT offers a diverse range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs, including Master's Programs: Master of Public Health (MPH), Master of Business Administration (MBA), MSc in Computer Science and Civil Engineering, undergraduate degrees, like Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Computer Science (BCSE), Nursing (BSN), Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (BSCE, BSME, BSEEE), Agriculture (BSAg) and Tourism and Hospitality Management (BATHM).

These programs are designed to equip students with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills. The outcome-based curricula emphasise critical thinking, ICT tools, teamwork, leadership, and sustainability—ensuring graduates are well-prepared for the challenges of the modern workplace.

IUBAT distinguishes itself by providing several facilities and opportunities to its students, including free transportation services, health insurance coverage for all students, indoor and outdoor sports facilities, student societies for culture and other extracurricular activities.

Internship and job placement programs

The university also hosts an annual job fair, bringing top companies to campus to recruit students. It organises regular skill-building workshops to prepare students for the evolving job market, ensuring a seamless connection between academia and industry.

Scholarships and tuition

The university offers Tk2 crore annually in scholarships, tuition waivers and grants. Under the Dr Miyan Scholarship, some students receive full free studentships.

Additionally, IUBAT offers up to 100% scholarships based on SSC and HSC exam results, along with a 15% scholarship for female students to promote gender parity.

IUBAT's journey from a pioneering idea to a nationally recognized institution reflects its enduring commitment to academic excellence, social responsibility and sustainability. The university has built a unique identity by combining traditional values with modern education, ensuring that its graduates are not only prepared for the workforce but also contribute meaningfully to society.

With a vision rooted in community self-reliance and a campus buzzing with innovation, IUBAT stands tall as a beacon of knowledge, opportunity, and transformation in the heart of Bangladesh.