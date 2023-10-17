Zampa braves back spasms to reignite Australia's stuttering campaign

Zampa claimed 4-47 to grab the player-of-the-match award and went on to reveal his discomfort while bowling.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Australia's Adam Zampa would not rate his performance against Sri Lanka in Monday's World Cup clash among his best but its importance was not lost on the leg spinner.

Smarting from back-to-back defeats, five-time champions Australia moved off the bottom of the points table after their five-wicket victory against 1996 champions Sri Lanka.

The much-needed win was set up by their bowlers, who bundled out Sri Lanka for 209 inside 44 overs, and their batters completed the chase with nearly 15 overs to go.

Zampa claimed 4-47 to grab the player-of-the-match award and went on to reveal his discomfort while bowling.

"I didn't feel great. I have had trouble with back spasms over the past couple of days so it was just about trying to get through that one," the 31-year-old said.

"I've had days where I've felt better and bowled better. Personally, I know I'm not at my best, but it's nice to be on this end of the result tonight."

Zampa went wicketless against India and bled 70 runs in his 10 overs for the lone wicket of Rassie van der Dussen against South Africa.

The spinner said he did not try anything different against Sri Lanka.

"I've just got to try and keep my wicket-taking attitude because that's what works for me, regardless of whether I am going for runs or not.

"We've got a tough game coming up next against Pakistan but I am going to try and keep things the same for me."

